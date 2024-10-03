ETV Bharat / state

TMC Students' Wing Supporters Show Black Flags To Guv Bose Outside Calcutta University

author img

By PTI

Published : 42 minutes ago

TMCP supporters displayed black flags and chanted slogans outside Calcutta University to protest against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose during an award ceremony. The governor has had a strained relationship with the Mamata Banerjee government due to disagreements over various issues.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose (IANS Photo)

Kolkata: Black flags were shown to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday by the students' wing of Trinamool Congress outside Calcutta University when he went there for an award ceremony. The Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) supporters said that they were protesting the alleged irregular way of deciding to hold the award ceremony by the university authorities. The governor, who is also the ex-officio Chancellor of the Calcutta University, was scheduled to preside over the certificate and medal distribution ceremony of the varsity at its College Street campus, a Raj Bhavan official said.

A large posse of police personnel were present around the university campus at College Street to prevent any untoward incident and to ensure that the governor enters the campus smoothly. The TMCP supporters also raised slogans against Bose, who has had a tumultuous relationship with the Mamata Banerjee government in the state owing to differences over several issues.

Kolkata: Black flags were shown to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday by the students' wing of Trinamool Congress outside Calcutta University when he went there for an award ceremony. The Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) supporters said that they were protesting the alleged irregular way of deciding to hold the award ceremony by the university authorities. The governor, who is also the ex-officio Chancellor of the Calcutta University, was scheduled to preside over the certificate and medal distribution ceremony of the varsity at its College Street campus, a Raj Bhavan official said.

A large posse of police personnel were present around the university campus at College Street to prevent any untoward incident and to ensure that the governor enters the campus smoothly. The TMCP supporters also raised slogans against Bose, who has had a tumultuous relationship with the Mamata Banerjee government in the state owing to differences over several issues.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TMC SUPPORTERSWB GOVERNOR CV ANANDA BOSECALCUTTA UNIVERSITYTMC SUPPORTER SHOW BLACK FLAGS GUV

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.