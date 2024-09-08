ETV Bharat / state

TMC MP's Letter to Mamata Exposes Corruption, Dictatorial Attitude Within Party: BJP

author img

By PTI

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 21 hours ago

Bharatiya Janata Party said that the TMC MP Jawhar Sircar's letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has exposed the "dirt, corruption and dictatorial attitude" within the party.

TMC MP's Letter to Mamata Exposes Corruption, Dictatorial Attitude Within Party: BJP
Representational Image (Getty Images)

New Delhi: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar's letter to West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee has exposed the "dirt, corruption and dictatorial attitude" within the party, the BJP said on Sunday as it pressed for her resignation. Sircar wrote to Banerjee stating that he has decided to resign from the Rajya Sabha and leave politics. He claimed that corruption by a section of leaders of his party -- the Trinamool Congress (TMC) -- and lack of action against them was one of the reasons for his decision.

In a statement, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "The letter by Jawhar Sircar, TMC MP, exposes dirt, corruption and dictatorial attitude within the TMC. TMC means 'too much corruption'". It indicates that every institution in West Bengal has been corroded with corruption by the Mamata Banerjee government and those who raise the issue are heckled and silenced, he alleged.

Poonawalla said the TMC MP's letter to Banerjee also reveals that her government's priority in the Kolkata medic rape-and-murder case "was not nyay (justice) for beti (the daughter)". "It was an institutional cover up. There is total no-confidence against her as the movement against the incident is a people's movement, yet TMC leaders abused the protestors and threatened them," he said in a post on X.

"The only question is how can Mamata Banerjee continue? Should she not resign?" Poonawalla asked, adding, "Instead of resigning, she protects CP Kolkata , Sandip Ghose, and others. Why?" The BJP spokesperson also targeted the Congress, asking why party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are still silent on the trainee doctor's rape-and-murder case.

"Won't (they) visit the victim's parents?" he asked. "From the parents statement and other evidence, it is clear that a huge cover up was done (in the case) at the behest of the top leaders of the TMC," Poonawalla said.

New Delhi: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar's letter to West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee has exposed the "dirt, corruption and dictatorial attitude" within the party, the BJP said on Sunday as it pressed for her resignation. Sircar wrote to Banerjee stating that he has decided to resign from the Rajya Sabha and leave politics. He claimed that corruption by a section of leaders of his party -- the Trinamool Congress (TMC) -- and lack of action against them was one of the reasons for his decision.

In a statement, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "The letter by Jawhar Sircar, TMC MP, exposes dirt, corruption and dictatorial attitude within the TMC. TMC means 'too much corruption'". It indicates that every institution in West Bengal has been corroded with corruption by the Mamata Banerjee government and those who raise the issue are heckled and silenced, he alleged.

Poonawalla said the TMC MP's letter to Banerjee also reveals that her government's priority in the Kolkata medic rape-and-murder case "was not nyay (justice) for beti (the daughter)". "It was an institutional cover up. There is total no-confidence against her as the movement against the incident is a people's movement, yet TMC leaders abused the protestors and threatened them," he said in a post on X.

"The only question is how can Mamata Banerjee continue? Should she not resign?" Poonawalla asked, adding, "Instead of resigning, she protects CP Kolkata , Sandip Ghose, and others. Why?" The BJP spokesperson also targeted the Congress, asking why party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are still silent on the trainee doctor's rape-and-murder case.

"Won't (they) visit the victim's parents?" he asked. "From the parents statement and other evidence, it is clear that a huge cover up was done (in the case) at the behest of the top leaders of the TMC," Poonawalla said.

Last Updated : 21 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAMATA BANERJEETMCBJPJAWHAR SIRCARBJP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.