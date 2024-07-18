ETV Bharat / state

Facts Are Incorrect: MP Sushmita Dev On Assam CM's 40% Muslim Population Claim

Silchar: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev on Thursday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks about the rising Muslim population in Assam since 1951. Contradicting the CM's claims, Dev alleged that the facts given by the CM were incorrect and asked him about his source of information.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev lashes out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Sushmita Dev X handle)

On Wednesday, Sarma told in Ranchi that the Muslim population in Assam has risen to 40 per cent while it was 12 per cent in 1951. "Now it is not a political issue, but a matter of life and death," he had said while attending BJP's Vijay Sankalp rally in Jharkhand.

Dev took to the social media claiming that the facts given by the CM were incorrect. In a video posted on social media, Dev said, "As per government data, in 1951, the Muslim population in Assam was 25 per cent and not 12 per cent as being claimed by the CM. Taking the excuse of the Covid pandemic, the population census was not held in the country. So, how do you get the 40 per cent figure from? Don't share fake information to the public and avoid communal politics."