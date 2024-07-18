ETV Bharat / state

Facts Are Incorrect: MP Sushmita Dev On Assam CM's 40% Muslim Population Claim

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 18, 2024, 4:17 PM IST

Updated : 24 hours ago

TMC MP Sushmita Dev has asked CM Himanta Biswa Sarma from where he got his figures on Muslim population in Assam because there has been no census. She said that in 1951, Muslim population was 25 percent in Assam while the CM had quoted it as 12 percent.

Facts Are Incorrect: MP Sushmita Dev On CM's 40% Muslim Population Claim
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and TMC MP Sushmita Dev (ETV Bharat/ File)

Silchar: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev on Thursday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks about the rising Muslim population in Assam since 1951. Contradicting the CM's claims, Dev alleged that the facts given by the CM were incorrect and asked him about his source of information.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev lashes out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Sushmita Dev X handle)

On Wednesday, Sarma told in Ranchi that the Muslim population in Assam has risen to 40 per cent while it was 12 per cent in 1951. "Now it is not a political issue, but a matter of life and death," he had said while attending BJP's Vijay Sankalp rally in Jharkhand.

Dev took to the social media claiming that the facts given by the CM were incorrect. In a video posted on social media, Dev said, "As per government data, in 1951, the Muslim population in Assam was 25 per cent and not 12 per cent as being claimed by the CM. Taking the excuse of the Covid pandemic, the population census was not held in the country. So, how do you get the 40 per cent figure from? Don't share fake information to the public and avoid communal politics."

Dev also blamed the government for failing to seal the Indo-Bangladesh border. "Despite a double engine government in Assam, only 78 per cent of the border could be sealed," she said pointing out that the Lok Sabha election results have shown that people are not welcoming communal politics in India.

Notably, Sarma had made such controversial statements earlier as well. When Congress candidate Rokibul Hussain won from Dhubri Lok Sabha seat with a record margin of 10.12 lakh votes, Sarma had said that his victory was a threat to Assam's culture.

Read more

Enrolment of Muslim students declined by 8% in 2020-21, govt says in Lok Sabha

Silchar: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev on Thursday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks about the rising Muslim population in Assam since 1951. Contradicting the CM's claims, Dev alleged that the facts given by the CM were incorrect and asked him about his source of information.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev lashes out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Sushmita Dev X handle)

On Wednesday, Sarma told in Ranchi that the Muslim population in Assam has risen to 40 per cent while it was 12 per cent in 1951. "Now it is not a political issue, but a matter of life and death," he had said while attending BJP's Vijay Sankalp rally in Jharkhand.

Dev took to the social media claiming that the facts given by the CM were incorrect. In a video posted on social media, Dev said, "As per government data, in 1951, the Muslim population in Assam was 25 per cent and not 12 per cent as being claimed by the CM. Taking the excuse of the Covid pandemic, the population census was not held in the country. So, how do you get the 40 per cent figure from? Don't share fake information to the public and avoid communal politics."

Dev also blamed the government for failing to seal the Indo-Bangladesh border. "Despite a double engine government in Assam, only 78 per cent of the border could be sealed," she said pointing out that the Lok Sabha election results have shown that people are not welcoming communal politics in India.

Notably, Sarma had made such controversial statements earlier as well. When Congress candidate Rokibul Hussain won from Dhubri Lok Sabha seat with a record margin of 10.12 lakh votes, Sarma had said that his victory was a threat to Assam's culture.

Read more

Enrolment of Muslim students declined by 8% in 2020-21, govt says in Lok Sabha

Last Updated : 24 hours ago

TAGGED:

MUSLIM POPULATION CLAIMHIMANTA BISWA SARMAMP SUSHMITA DEVMUSLIM POPULATION IN ASSAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.