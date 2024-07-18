Facts Are Incorrect: MP Sushmita Dev On Assam CM's 40% Muslim Population Claim

Silchar: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev on Thursday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks about the rising Muslim population in Assam since 1951. Contradicting the CM's claims, Dev alleged that the facts given by the CM were incorrect and asked him about his source of information.
On Wednesday, Sarma told in Ranchi that the Muslim population in Assam has risen to 40 per cent while it was 12 per cent in 1951. "Now it is not a political issue, but a matter of life and death," he had said while attending BJP's Vijay Sankalp rally in Jharkhand.
Dev took to the social media claiming that the facts given by the CM were incorrect. In a video posted on social media, Dev said, "As per government data, in 1951, the Muslim population in Assam was 25 per cent and not 12 per cent as being claimed by the CM. Taking the excuse of the Covid pandemic, the population census was not held in the country. So, how do you get the 40 per cent figure from? Don't share fake information to the public and avoid communal politics."
Dev also blamed the government for failing to seal the Indo-Bangladesh border. "Despite a double engine government in Assam, only 78 per cent of the border could be sealed," she said pointing out that the Lok Sabha election results have shown that people are not welcoming communal politics in India.
Notably, Sarma had made such controversial statements earlier as well. When Congress candidate Rokibul Hussain won from Dhubri Lok Sabha seat with a record margin of 10.12 lakh votes, Sarma had said that his victory was a threat to Assam's culture.
Read more
Enrolment of Muslim students declined by 8% in 2020-21, govt says in Lok Sabha