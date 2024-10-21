TMC MP Mahua Moitra Urges Noida Police To Ban Firecrackers After Puppy's Death

New Delhi/Greater Noida: Trinamool Congress MP from Krishnanagar, Mahua Moitra, has urged Noida Police to enforce a ban on firecrackers, alleging that a puppy died of cardiac arrest at a shelter due to bursting of firecrackers.

Taking to her X handle, she has termed the death of the puppy as a "murder". "Hello @noidapolice @CP_Noida - one of my rescued rehab babies just died of cardiac arrest at @SmartSanctuary Noida due to explosive non stop banned firecrackers. This is murder. Can you please enforce the ban? Shameful," her post read.

The puppy had died in a shelter in Imaliya village of Greater Noida. Kaveri Rana Bhardwaj, founder of the shelter, said the dog was rescued from Greater Noida West and the entire expense was borne by Moitra.

"I was there when crackers were being burst continuously. This made our Guddu hyperventilate and he finally passed away," Kaveri said.

The incident has triggered a political debate. State Congress president Devendra Yadav said that both Modi government and Arvind Kejriwal's proxy government, are creating troubles for the common people. Emphasising on pollution-related situation of Yamuna and the issue of drains, he said that the major reason for corruption is hidden in these government policies.

Moitra has demanded justice in her social media post by tagging Noida Police and Police Commissioner. The incident has not only highlighted the issue of animal protection, but has made it clear that humans too need to be sensitive towards environment.