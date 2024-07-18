UP Police Thinking Like Global Nazis, Acting Locally On Muslims: Mahua Slams Kanwar Yatra Order

Hyderabad: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has drawn attention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to an order issued by Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar Police, wherein eateries on the routes of Kanwar Yatra have been asked to display their owners' names, and sought "immediate action" against it.

The order has faced criticism across party lines for allegedly discriminating against Muslims.

Taking a dig at NHRC chairperson Arun Mishra over his remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi being a "visionary who thinks globally and acts locally", Moitra alleged that the Uttar Pradesh Police are now "thinking like global Nazis" and "acting locally on Muslims". She requested the chairperson to take an immediate action, adding, "Our money pays for your sinecure".

The TMC MP has also shared party MP Saket Gokhale's complaint, which he had registered with NHRC against Muzaffarnagar Police, on her X handle.

Earlier in the day, Gokhale took to the social media to criticise the Muzaffarnagar Police's order terming it as both "foolish" and "shameless". He said that the order is "unacceptable" and will be challenged.

Gokhale wrote that Muzaffarnagar Police have justified that the order was issued to avoid confusion as 'yatris' have dietary preferences but a notification asking vendors to state whether they serve vegetarian or non vegetarian food would have sufficed.

"This is a clearly mischievous and unlawful order promoting discrimination & targeting on the basis of religious identity. It is even more shameless that the SSP hasn't withdrawn the order despite protests on social media," he wrote.

He further said that he has asked the NHRC to direct SSP, Muzaffarnagar to withdraw the order and issue necessary instructions to the chief secretary and home secretary to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the SSP.

Read more

Akhilesh Slams Order Asking Muzaffarnagar Eateries on Kanwar Route to Display Owners' Names