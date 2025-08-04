ETV Bharat / state

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Resigns As LS Chief Whip Amid Rift With Mahua Moitra

Kolkata: Amid internal rumblings in the party, senior TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Monday resigned as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, alleging that he was being blamed unfairly for lack of coordination among MPs even as some barely attend Parliament.

The recent flare-up with Moitra, in particular, is believed to have hastened the leadership's move to restructure the party's floor strategy team.

The move came hours after a virtual meeting of TMC MPs chaired by party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, where she reportedly expressed her displeasure over poor coordination in the party's parliamentary wing.

"I have quit as the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha as 'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee) said during the virtual meeting that there is a lack of coordination among party MPs. So the blame is on me. Hence, I have decided to step down," Banerjee told a news channel.

In an emotional outburst, the senior TMC leader said he was deeply hurt by the party's silence over "insults" hurled at him by a fellow MP, an apparent reference to Mahua Moitra, with whom he had frequent run-ins.

He said, "Didi says MPs are quarrelling… Should I tolerate those who abuse me? I informed the party leadership, but no action was taken. Instead, I am blamed. Let Didi run the party her way.

"I am so upset that I am even thinking of quitting politics altogether," he added, voicing his disillusionment with the internal affairs of the party.

While Kalyan Banerjee claimed he resigned voluntarily, he reportedly told his close associates he was being made a scapegoat, especially after months of tension with Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra and earlier, with former cricketer and TMC MP Kirti Azad.

Just ahead of his resignation, Kalyan Banerjee, in a long post on X, accused Moitra of abusing him and having a deep disregard for basic norms of civil discourse.

"I have taken note of the recent personal remarks made by Ms. Mahua Moitra in a public podcast. Her choice of words, including the use of dehumanising language such as comparing a fellow MP to a 'pig', is not only unfortunate but reflects a deep disregard for basic norms of civil discourse," he said in the post.

"Labelling a male colleague as 'sexually frustrated' isn't boldness - it's outright abuse. If such language were directed at a woman, there would be nationwide outrage, and rightly so. But when a man is the target, it's dismissed or even applauded. Let's be clear: abuse is abuse - regardless of gender," he wrote.