ETV Bharat / state

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Office Lodges Police Complaint Against OSD To Kolkata Mayor

author img

By PTI

Published : 46 seconds ago

According to officials at Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's office, the complaint was lodged at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station on Thursday against the Officer on Special Duty in Hakim's office.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Office Lodges Police Complaint Against OSD To Kolkata Mayor
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (ANI)

Kolkata: A police complaint was lodged by Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's office against an official working with Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, accusing him of misusing the TMC MP's name to extort money from contractors.

According to officials at Banerjee's office, the complaint was filed at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station on Thursday evening against the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Hakim's office.

"We received letters from numerous people, claiming that the OSD has been seeking financial favours on the pretext of helping them secure government contracts. He was using Abhishek Banerjee's name while seeking such favours. Subsequently, we decided to lodge a police complaint," the office of Banerjee, considered number two in the ruling party, said.

The police confirmed receipt of the complaint. Several calls to Hakim, who is also a senior West Bengal minister, went unanswered.

Kolkata: A police complaint was lodged by Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's office against an official working with Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, accusing him of misusing the TMC MP's name to extort money from contractors.

According to officials at Banerjee's office, the complaint was filed at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station on Thursday evening against the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Hakim's office.

"We received letters from numerous people, claiming that the OSD has been seeking financial favours on the pretext of helping them secure government contracts. He was using Abhishek Banerjee's name while seeking such favours. Subsequently, we decided to lodge a police complaint," the office of Banerjee, considered number two in the ruling party, said.

The police confirmed receipt of the complaint. Several calls to Hakim, who is also a senior West Bengal minister, went unanswered.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TMC LEADER ABHISHEK BANERJEEWB ABHISHEK COMPLAINT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.