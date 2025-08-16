ETV Bharat / state

TMC Leader's Nephew Raja Khan Kicks Referee During Match, Detained

Midnapore (West Bengal): Raja Khan, nephew of Midnapore Municipality Chairman and Trinamool Congress leader Soumen Khan, has been detained for allegedly assaulting a referee during a football match in Midnapore.

The incident took place at Old Pradeep Sangha ground on Independence Day during a children’s football tournament. Referee Laxman Mandi, a school teacher and member of the Kharagpur Sub-Division Referee Association, was officiating when Khan entered the field and allegedly kicked him.

A video of the incident, widely shared on social media, shows Khan rushing onto the ground and attacking the referee. (The authenticity of the viral clip could not be independently verified by ETV Bharat.) Organisers said the altercation began over a disputed goal. The match was halted briefly before resuming.

The episode triggered political reactions. BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari posted the video on social media, calling it evidence of “Trinamool culture.” He also pointed out that the referee belongs to a Scheduled Tribe community and demanded that charges be filed under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in addition to IPC provisions.