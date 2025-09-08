ETV Bharat / state

'Will Pour Acid': TMC Leader Threatens BJP MLA For Calling Migrant Workers Infiltrators

Kolkata: Attacking the BJP, TMC legislator Abdur Rahim Boxi purportedly said he would pour acid in the throat of anyone making adverse comments about migrant workers from West Bengal. Boxi, the Malda district president of TMC, purportedly commented during a public meeting in his assembly segment, Malatipur, on Saturday night.

A purported video of it went viral on social media, but PTI could not verify it independently. "I strongly resent the abominable comments made by a BJP MLA at the assembly during the discussion on a resolution condemning the attack on Bengali migrant workers. That MLA labelled migrant workers from West Bengal as Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. How dare he insult our Bengali citizens who go outside the state for jobs?" he said.

"Let me caution him, I will pour acid in the throat of anyone making such statements to keep them mum," he added. Boxi said the BJP leaders who see people of the state as Bangladeshi infiltrators "through the prism of a divisive political agenda" should have their eyes checked.