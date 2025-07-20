ETV Bharat / state

TMC Leader Abhishek Slams Centre Over Pahalgam Attack Criticises Foreign Policy

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday slammed the Centre for "intelligence failure" in the Pahalgam terror attack and voiced concern over "steep decline" in India's foreign policy.

According to sources close to the TMC national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee raised the matter during the INDIA bloc's online meeting, which was convened to firm up the joint opposition strategy for the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning Monday.

"During the INDIA bloc meeting, Banerjee raised the Pahalgam issue. He said it was clearly intelligence failure. Even the governor has admitted the same. Then why was the IB chief given an extension? What was the compulsion?" a source close to the Diamond Harbour MP told PTI after the meeting on Saturday.

He also alleged that Pegasus spyware, instead of being used to combat terrorism, was being used to intimidate opposition leaders. "Pegasus is being used by the government to harass the opposition instead of using it to stop terrorism and nab terrorists," the source added.

Abhishek Banerjee voiced concern over what he termed a "steep decline" in India's foreign policy over the past decade, pointing out the absence of explicit condemnation from ASEAN nations against Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack.

"In the meeting, Abhishek Banerjee said the last 10-12 years of India's foreign policy have witnessed a big decline. It is in bad shape. Why did no ASEAN country name Pakistan while condemning the dastardly Pahalgam attack?" the TMC leader is learnt to have said during the virtual meet.

He also criticised the Modi government's communication strategy after the terror strike, saying Indians were forced to rely on US President Donald Trump's social media accounts for updates.