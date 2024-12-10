ETV Bharat / state

TIVRA Revolutionizes Tactical Drone Warfare, Says Defence Spokesperson

Jammu: The Tiger Vayu Rakshak (TIVRA) attack system is set to redefine modern battlefield operations with its cutting-edge Manned-Unmanned Team (MUMT) technology, a Jammu based Defence spokesperson said. This innovative system, developed for the Indian Army, integrates a Hunter-Killer drone duo, promising precision, efficiency, and adaptability in tactical scenarios, he said.

TIVRA's design pairs a Hunter drone, tasked with reconnaissance and real-time data streaming, with a killer drone that autonomously engages identified targets. Once the Hunter drone pinpoints a potential threat, its coordinates are relayed to the Killer drone, which deploys its 1 kg payload with pinpoint accuracy. This seamless interaction, enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI), enables object detection, live data streaming, and autonomous decision-making, ensuring high precision in combat.

Successfully tested, TIVRA has demonstrated its capabilities in short to mid-range tactical operations, offering a cost-effective and technologically advanced solution for both manual and autonomous missions. Future advancements include the integration of swarm technology, which will enable coordinated, scalable, and efficient operations on the battlefield.