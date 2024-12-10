TIVRA Revolutionizes Tactical Drone Warfare, Says Defence Spokesperson

Jammu: The Tiger Vayu Rakshak (TIVRA) attack system is set to redefine modern battlefield operations with its cutting-edge Manned-Unmanned Team (MUMT) technology, a Jammu based Defence spokesperson said. This innovative system, developed for the Indian Army, integrates a Hunter-Killer drone duo, promising precision, efficiency, and adaptability in tactical scenarios, he said.
TIVRA's design pairs a Hunter drone, tasked with reconnaissance and real-time data streaming, with a killer drone that autonomously engages identified targets. Once the Hunter drone pinpoints a potential threat, its coordinates are relayed to the Killer drone, which deploys its 1 kg payload with pinpoint accuracy. This seamless interaction, enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI), enables object detection, live data streaming, and autonomous decision-making, ensuring high precision in combat.
Successfully tested, TIVRA has demonstrated its capabilities in short to mid-range tactical operations, offering a cost-effective and technologically advanced solution for both manual and autonomous missions. Future advancements include the integration of swarm technology, which will enable coordinated, scalable, and efficient operations on the battlefield.
During the recent Innov Yodha event held in Delhi, TIVRA received widespread acclaim, including praise from the Chief of Army Staff (COAS). The demonstration underscored the Indian Army's commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies in modern warfare.
Commenting on TIVRA's potential, Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO & Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, Jammu, stated:
"The TIVRA system exemplifies our dedication to leveraging innovative technologies for enhancing operational capabilities. It strikes the perfect balance between human oversight and autonomous precision, paving the way for future advancements in unmanned aerial combat."
With its successful trials and promising future, TIVRA is poised to revolutionize tactical drone operations and redefine the role of unmanned aerial systems in military strategy, the Defence PRO added.
