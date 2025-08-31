Tamil Nadu: Congress MP Sasikanth On Hunger Strike Seeking School Education Funds Hospitalised

Tiruvallur: Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil, who was on an indefinite hunger strike since August 29 and developed health problems, has been transferred from the Tiruvallur Government Hospital to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai.

Earlier the MP told ETV Bharat, "I am on a hunger strike demanding release of 'Samagra Shiksha' education funds that have been denied to Tamil Nadu. The leaders of the INDIA bloc have expressed their support. The Central government must definitely address this issue, which involves the future of 44 lakh children".

Taking to his X handle, the MP said he will continue his hunger strike from Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

"I have been on a hunger strike for the second day demanding the release of SSA education funds and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment due to high blood pressure and have been continuing my hunger strike for the third day in the hospital. I am receiving treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on the advice of doctors. My hunger strike continues at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital," he tweeted.

The Centre has not released Rs 2,152 crore under the 'Samagra Shiksha' scheme to Tamil Nadu for the 2024-25 academic year. In protest against this, Congress MP from Tiruvallur constituency, Senthil, launched an indefinite hunger strike at the Collector's office on August 29. On the second day of his hunger strike, his blood pressure suddenly increased, causing dizziness and fainting.

Following this, a medical team provided him with first aid and he was admitted to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital. Doctors advised him to stay in the hospital overnight after examining his health condition.

Accordingly, he was under constant medical observation last night and continued his hunger strike from the hospital. Considering his health condition, he has now been transferred from the Tiruvallur Government Hospital to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

Shantharam, chief of the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital said, "Tiruvallur MP Sasikanth Senthil is in good health. His blood pressure has come under control and a medical team is constantly monitoring his health condition. He is doing well."