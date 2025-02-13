Tirupati To See More Days Of Heavy Rainfall Due to Climate Change, Says Study

Visakhapatnam: Tirupati is set to experience more days of heavy rainfall due to climate change. This has been revealed by a recent study based on Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) models.

The study highlights that by the end of this century, the number of days with heavy rains during the southwest monsoon will increase by 30-40 days with the annual rainfall in the district expected to rise by 8 to 32 percent.

Study Methodology

The research was conducted by experts from the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in Delhi, along with Venkatramana Kagita, a professor from Uppsala University, Sweden. It utilised rainfall data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from 1981 to 2010 and analysed future weather conditions for Tirupati district from 2026 to 2100.

Key Findings

The study predicts an increase in rainfall during all seasons, including the southwest and northeast monsoons, with seasonal rainfall expected to increase in the coming decades. The important findings are:

Annual rainfall can increase by 32 percent if high levels of greenhouse gas emissions continue by the end of the century and by 19 percent if emissions are controlled at moderate levels.

During the southwest monsoon (June to September), rainfall may rise by 21-35 percent.

The average maximum temperature is expected to increase by 3.3 degree Celsius annually with summer temperatures rising by up to 3.6 degree Celsius.

Cyclones impacting southern coastal areas and northern Tamil Nadu will further influence Tirupati's weather conditions between October and December.

Implications for Tirupati's Growth

With 65 percent of the district's rainfall occurring during the northeast monsoon, the study emphasises the need for better planning to manage the increased rainfall. The population of Tirupati is projected to reach one million by 2031 and the influx of devotees visiting Lord Venkateswara is rising rapidly. To safeguard the city against natural disasters, researchers urge long-term infrastructure planning in line with predicted weather changes.

Prof. Venkatramana Kagita said, "Our hometown is Pileru, near Tirupati. As the population grows, development projects are expanding quickly. Therefore, it’s crucial to incorporate climate change data into urban planning to minimise future risks."