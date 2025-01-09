ETV Bharat / state

Tirupati Stampede: Devotees Demand Better Online Service By TTD To Avoid Accidents

A stampede at Tirupati's hill temple killed six and injured 40, prompting calls for better management, online services and planning to prevent future incidents.

Stampede at ticket issuing counter in Tirupati.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 53 minutes ago

Tirupati: Amidst the stampede which claimed the lives of six people in Tirupati Hill temple, many devotees are calling for improvements in both crowd management and online services to ensure safety and convenience for all.

Vijayakumar, a devotee from Karnataka, said, "They could have made the services online better so as to improve people's convenience. They should focus on offering more online services."

Vinoth, another devotee, shared similar concerns. "All the arrangements are fine, but it would be good if they make the online services better. It would be more convenient for the devotees to avoid all the rush here. All this stampede is really gruesome. This is after all very unjust," he said.

Another devotee pointed to the need for better planning by the authorities. "Police have not made the arrangements better. Letting so many people together at the same time to the counters has led to this. They should have planned the lines better, whether single or multiple queues. Had that been planned, this could have been avoided," he said.

Six devotees died and over 40 were injured in the stampede on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills. (With PTI Inputs)

Tirupati Stampede: Devotees Demand Better Online Service By TTD To Avoid Accidents

