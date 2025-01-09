ETV Bharat / state

Tirupati Stampede: Andhra Govt Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation For Victims; CM Chandrababu Reprimands Officials

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for the families of those who died in a stampede in Tirupati on Wednesday night. The announcement was made by the State Revenue Minister Angani Satya Prasad and comes after a group of ministers visited Tirupati to meet the families of the deceased and those injured in the incident.

Besides Prasad, Home Minister Anitha, Endowments Minister Anam Rama Narayana Reddy, and other senior officials visited Ruia Hospital on Thursday morning to inspect the bodies. They also met the families of the deceased and announced a thorough probe into the incident.

Earlier, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu chaired a high-level review meeting over the incident in Amaravati with the Director General of Police (PGP), Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer (EO), Collector and SP.

Later, the officials submitted a report on the Tirupati incident to the CM. The report stated that the stampede took place due to the sudden arrival of devotees due to the DSP's overzealousness.

Chandrababu, who reached Tirupati from Amaravati in the afternoon, inspected the stampede areas. After learning about the incident, the CM reprimanded the officials including the TTD EO and collector. He questioned whether they knew how to give tickets after seeing the rush of devotees.