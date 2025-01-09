ETV Bharat / state

Tirupati Stampede: Andhra Govt Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation For Victims; CM Chandrababu Reprimands Officials

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu chaired a high-level review meeting over the incident in Amaravati and reprimanded officials over the incident.

Tirupati Stampede: Andhra Govt Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation For Victims; CM Chandrababu Reprimands Officials
Andhra Govt announces compensation for victims of Tirupati Stampede (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for the families of those who died in a stampede in Tirupati on Wednesday night. The announcement was made by the State Revenue Minister Angani Satya Prasad and comes after a group of ministers visited Tirupati to meet the families of the deceased and those injured in the incident.

Besides Prasad, Home Minister Anitha, Endowments Minister Anam Rama Narayana Reddy, and other senior officials visited Ruia Hospital on Thursday morning to inspect the bodies. They also met the families of the deceased and announced a thorough probe into the incident.

Earlier, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu chaired a high-level review meeting over the incident in Amaravati with the Director General of Police (PGP), Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer (EO), Collector and SP.

Later, the officials submitted a report on the Tirupati incident to the CM. The report stated that the stampede took place due to the sudden arrival of devotees due to the DSP's overzealousness.

Chandrababu, who reached Tirupati from Amaravati in the afternoon, inspected the stampede areas. After learning about the incident, the CM reprimanded the officials including the TTD EO and collector. He questioned whether they knew how to give tickets after seeing the rush of devotees.

The CM expressed outrage at TTD Joint Executive Officer (JEO) Gauthami and asked if she did not remember her responsibility as JEO. He questioned what relief measures were taken after the stampede.

He expressed anger at the JEO, saying that he could not give orders to the staff through WhatsApp. Chandrababu advised the officials to take precautions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Following the incident, two cases have been registered in the Tirupati East Police Station regarding the incident.

Six devotees have died so far in the stampede incident, while 48 more are undergoing treatment at Ruia and SWIMS. Among the deceased are five women and one man.

Looking at the details of the deceased, the authorities have announced the deaths as Boddeti Naidubabu (51), a resident of Narsipatnam in Anakapalle district, Rajini (47), Lavanya (40), Shanti (34) from Visakhapatnam, Nirmala (50) from Bellary in Karnataka, and a woman named Malliga (49) from Salem.

Read More

  1. Andhra CM Should Own Moral Responsibility For Tirupati Stampede, Says YSRCP
  2. Tirupati Stampede: Andhra CM Naidu Visits Stampede Site; President Murmu And State Leaders Condole Tragedy

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for the families of those who died in a stampede in Tirupati on Wednesday night. The announcement was made by the State Revenue Minister Angani Satya Prasad and comes after a group of ministers visited Tirupati to meet the families of the deceased and those injured in the incident.

Besides Prasad, Home Minister Anitha, Endowments Minister Anam Rama Narayana Reddy, and other senior officials visited Ruia Hospital on Thursday morning to inspect the bodies. They also met the families of the deceased and announced a thorough probe into the incident.

Earlier, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu chaired a high-level review meeting over the incident in Amaravati with the Director General of Police (PGP), Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer (EO), Collector and SP.

Later, the officials submitted a report on the Tirupati incident to the CM. The report stated that the stampede took place due to the sudden arrival of devotees due to the DSP's overzealousness.

Chandrababu, who reached Tirupati from Amaravati in the afternoon, inspected the stampede areas. After learning about the incident, the CM reprimanded the officials including the TTD EO and collector. He questioned whether they knew how to give tickets after seeing the rush of devotees.

The CM expressed outrage at TTD Joint Executive Officer (JEO) Gauthami and asked if she did not remember her responsibility as JEO. He questioned what relief measures were taken after the stampede.

He expressed anger at the JEO, saying that he could not give orders to the staff through WhatsApp. Chandrababu advised the officials to take precautions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Following the incident, two cases have been registered in the Tirupati East Police Station regarding the incident.

Six devotees have died so far in the stampede incident, while 48 more are undergoing treatment at Ruia and SWIMS. Among the deceased are five women and one man.

Looking at the details of the deceased, the authorities have announced the deaths as Boddeti Naidubabu (51), a resident of Narsipatnam in Anakapalle district, Rajini (47), Lavanya (40), Shanti (34) from Visakhapatnam, Nirmala (50) from Bellary in Karnataka, and a woman named Malliga (49) from Salem.

Read More

  1. Andhra CM Should Own Moral Responsibility For Tirupati Stampede, Says YSRCP
  2. Tirupati Stampede: Andhra CM Naidu Visits Stampede Site; President Murmu And State Leaders Condole Tragedy

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CM IS EXTREMELY ANGRYTIRUPATI STAMPEDE COMPENSATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.