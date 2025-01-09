Tirupati Stampede: Andhra CM Naidu To Visit Injured; President Murmu And State Leaders Condole Tragedy

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Tirupati on Thursday to meet with the injured victims of the stampede that occurred on Wednesday night at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in the Tirumala Hills.

The stampede, which took place as devotees jostled for tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam event, claimed six lives and left over 40 others injured.

Naidu will visit the SVR Ruia Government General Hospital and SVIMS Hospital, where the injured are being treated. He will also hold a review meeting with the Executive Officer and other officials to discuss the incident and examine the measures being taken to address the situation.

In a social media post, Naidu expressed his deep sorrow, stating, "The death of several devotees in a stampede near Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati for tokens to visit Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara has shocked me." He assured that the injured would receive the best possible medical care and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar confirmed that the six victims included five women and one man. The deceased came from various locations, including Salem in Tamil Nadu and Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The stampede occurred at Bairagi Patteda, near MGM school in the temple town. Hundreds of devotees had gathered for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, which commences on January 10.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences over the incident, saying, she was "distressed to know that a stampede in Tirupati led to the loss of lives of many devotees." She extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also expressed deep shock at the tragedy, offering his condolences to the families of the deceased. Reddy urged the Andhra Pradesh government to ensure that the injured received proper medical treatment.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, whose state had one of the victims from Salem, expressed his sadness, stating, "Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at Tirupati, which has claimed innocent lives, including those from Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones." He wished the injured a swift recovery.