Vaishnavi Dairy Supplied Adulterated Ghee For Tirumala Laddu, CBI Investigations Reveal

Amaravati: The CBI-led SIT team that expedited its field investigation into the use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasadam stumbled upon on facts which suggest anomalies in the distribution of ghee. The team is investigating whether the company that won the ghee contract supplied it directly to TTD or whether it was brought from other companies.

The SIT officials, who have already raided AR Dairy and Vaishnavi Dairies, are gathering the information, sources said. They are also checking the conditions prevailing in the respective companies. The officials have checked the extent of production capacity that the respective companies should have for the supply of ghee and how much it has been found to have during their inspection.

The officials have also collected some information about the fact that AR Dairy collects ghee from Vaishnavi Dairy and supplies it to TTD. In the context of AR Dairy's claim that the SMS Lab has confirmed that the ghee they are supplying is of good quality, the officials are examining the dates of the tests conducted. The seized files were submitted to the Tirupati court.

Two teams of the SIT closely examined the key files seized from AR Dairy in Dindukkal, Vaishnavi Dairies in Srikalahasti area of ​​Tamil Nadu, and SMS Lab in Chennai on Monday at their office in Tirupati. Investigation revealed that Vaishnavi Dairy does not have the capacity to supply ghee to TTD. It was found that the managers of this dairy collected ghee from two other dairies and supplied it to TTD, which was found to be of poor quality.

DSP-level officials of the SIT, who visited the Tirumala on Monday, interacted with some staff at the diaries. They inquired about the use and quality of ghee and other ingredients in making laddu.