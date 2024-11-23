ETV Bharat / state

Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Case: Tirupati Police Arrive for Investigation at AR Dairy Foods in Dindigul!

About 11 police officers from Tirupati came to AR Dairy Foods and questioned the company's employees as part of the TTD laddu adulteration probe.

Published : 54 minutes ago

Dindigul: After a research institute revealed that the ghee used in making the Tirupati laddu contained animal fat, a case was registered at the Tirupati police station against the Dindigul-based AR Dairy Foods Private Limited, which supplied ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The Supreme Court also ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Tirupati laddu issue. Following this, a petition was filed in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on behalf of the Dindigul-based AR Dairy Foods Private Limited, which supplied the ghee.

As the investigation into the case is ongoing, 11 police officers from Tirupati on Saturday arrived at the Dindigul AR Dairy Foods Private Limited in Tamil Nadu for investigation. They began questioning the employees inside the AR company.

The Tirupati laddu adulteration case triggered a nation-wide controversy with rival political parties making allegations and counter allegations against each other. As per the investigation, the alleged adulteration of the TTD laddu prasadam, a sanctified food offering to devotees at Tirumala temple, took place during the previous YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.

