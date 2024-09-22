Tirupati Laddu Row: Purohit Samaj Demands Probe Into Prasad Delivered To Kedarnath Temple

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Amid the controversy surrounding the Sri Tirupati Balaji Temple’s Laddu prasad has intensified after a lab report allegedly revealed the use of animal fat, the Teerth Purohit Samaj of Kedarnath Dham on Sunday expressed their discontent and suspicion regarding the prasad reaching their temple.

Leaders of the Kedarnath Teerth Purohit Samaj urged for an investigation into the prasad being delivered to the Kedarnath temple. Rajkumar Tiwari, President of the Kedarnath Tirtha Purohit Samaj, stated that while the prasad in Kedarnath consists of cardamom, makhana and dry fruits, it is essential to ensure its purity.

Senior priest Umesh Posti called the Tirupati incident “reprehensible” and urged an investigation into the prasad being supplied to Kedarnath Dham. He asked for investigation into the delivery of the prasad, as it is brought from cities, and temple authorities are unaware of its contents.