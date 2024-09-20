Tirupati Laddu Row: Andhra Govt Says It's Serious About Addressing Concerns Of Devotees

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has said that it is serious about addressing the concerns of devotees on use of alleged substandard ingredients and animal fat in preparing the famous Tirupati laddu during the previous YSR Congress government.

A high-level review was conducted in CM N Chandrababu Naidu's secretariat in this regard. State chief secretary Nirab Kumar Prasad, ministers Anam Ramanaraya Reddy, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Anani Sathyaprasad, Kollu Ravindra and Kolusu Partha Saradhi along with many senior officials reviewed the issue.

The Chief Minister has sought a comprehensive report by this evening on the mistakes made while making the laddus during the previous government's tenure.

Naidu has also announced that he will discuss the matter with the Agama, Vedic and Dharmika Parishads and take steps to protect the sanctity of the Tirupati temple. He said that the beliefs of the devotees and the traditions of the temple will be preserved.

Nadda seeks report from CM

Union Health Minister JP Nadda spoke to Naidu and inquired about the use of adulterated ghee in the temple's revered 'Prasadam'. He has also asked the CM to provide a detailed report on the issue.

Tirupati laddu row has created a stir

"Sorry Lord Venkateswara for this anti-Hindu politics": Sobha Karandlaje

Tirumala Tirupati Laddu prasadam row has created a stir across the country. Minister of State for Labour Sobha Karandlaje reacted strongly on her X handle. "Jagan & Co tried to remove Lord Srinivasa and Padmavati's photos from Tirumala colleges, tried placing non-Hindu symbols in the hills, appointed a non-Hindu as board chair, and added animal fat to the holy prasadam. Sorry, Lord Venkateswara-for this anti Hindu politics around us!" the post read.

Allegations need to be probed: Prahlad Joshi

Union Food Minister Prahlad Joshi said that there is a need for an investigation into the allegations of adulteration in laddus. "Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu's point is very serious. He said to an English news agency that a thorough investigation should be conducted and those found guilty should be punished," Joshi said.

An unforgivable crime: Bandi Sanjay

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay said that the use of animal fat in Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasad is a matter of grave concern. "This is an unforgivable crime. CBI should investigate this," he said while asking the AP government to take a decision in this regard. Bandi Sanjay also wrote a letter to the CM.

Ex-priest of Tirupati temple had informed officials many times

Ramana Dixitulu, the former head priest of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) said that he had brought the quality of laddu prasadam to the attention of the TTD Chairman many times in the past but no steps were taken.

"I had brought the quality of prasadam to the notice of the officials many times but no step was taken. I was alone in this journey as none of my fellow priests came forward for their own personal reasons. As a result, such a great sin has been going on for the past five years without any objection. I have seen the lab reports of ghee tests. The ghee contains animal fat. Ghee made from cow's milk does not contain fatty substances. CM has said that Tirumala will be cleansed and many steps are being taken in this direction. The government's decision to use ghee from Nandini Dairy in Karnataka is a good move," Dixitulu said.

