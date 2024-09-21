ETV Bharat / state

Tirupati Laddus Row: Hindu Activists Stage Protest Against Ex-Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy In Madhya Pradesh; Burn His Effigy

A large number of Hindu activists under the banner of 'Sanskriti Bachao Manch' gathered in front of Adarsh Nagar Navdurga Temple in Bhopal where they lodged a strong protest against former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for alleged desecration of the Tirupati laddu prasadam through adultered ghee. The protesting Hindu activists said that the adulteration of the laddu prasadam had "tampered with faith" of the Hindus.

Hindu Activists Stage Protest Against Jagan Mohan Reddy against 'adulteration' of Tirupati laddu prasadam, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, September 21, 2024
Hindu Activists Stage Protest Against Jagan Mohan Reddy against 'adulteration' of Tirupati laddu prasadam, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, September 21, 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the escalating row over alleged adulteration of ghee used in the 'laddu prasadam' at the revered Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, Hindu activists on Saturday staged a protest in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal against the former Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy under whose tenure the adulteration is believed to have taken place.

The demonstration was held in Bhopal under the aegis of 'Sanskriti Bachao Manch' against what the activists termed an attempt at “tampering with faith”. The protesting Hindu activists also burnt an effigy of former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and also raised slogans against the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.


'Will protest against Jagan Mohan Reddy across the country'

A large number of children also participated in the protest organized in front of Adarsh Nagar Navdurga Temple in Bhopal. The protesters raised slogans against Reddy and demanded his arrest and action under NSA. The protesters threatened that if Reddy was not arrested and sent to jail, they will protest across the country. A strong police force was deployed at the protest site as a precautionary measure to avoid any law and order situation.


'Worked to corrupt religion'

Chandrashekhar Tiwari of Sanskriti Bachao Manch said, "We have burnt the effigy of Jagan Mohan Reddy. Reddy has desecrated the Tirupati laddus. He has corrupted the religion. Sanskriti Bachao Manch strongly opposes this act of former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Hindus believe that eating Tirupati laddus blesses their lives, but there are allegations of mixing animal fat and fish oil in such laddus. So, Jagan Mohan Reddy should be arrested and action should be taken under the National Security Act," Tiwari said.

The protesters continued the protest for half an hour. They were also holding placards in their hands, which read 'We will not tolerate the insult of gods and goddesses'.

