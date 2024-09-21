ETV Bharat / state

Tirupati Laddus Row: Hindu Activists Stage Protest Against Ex-Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy In Madhya Pradesh; Burn His Effigy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the escalating row over alleged adulteration of ghee used in the 'laddu prasadam' at the revered Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, Hindu activists on Saturday staged a protest in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal against the former Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy under whose tenure the adulteration is believed to have taken place.

The demonstration was held in Bhopal under the aegis of 'Sanskriti Bachao Manch' against what the activists termed an attempt at “tampering with faith”. The protesting Hindu activists also burnt an effigy of former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and also raised slogans against the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.



'Will protest against Jagan Mohan Reddy across the country'

A large number of children also participated in the protest organized in front of Adarsh Nagar Navdurga Temple in Bhopal. The protesters raised slogans against Reddy and demanded his arrest and action under NSA. The protesters threatened that if Reddy was not arrested and sent to jail, they will protest across the country. A strong police force was deployed at the protest site as a precautionary measure to avoid any law and order situation.