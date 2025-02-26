Tirupati Laddu Prasadam Row: 'Chemicals Were Used In Ghee,' Reveals Arrested Accused

Tirupati: Amid ongoing investigation into the case of adulterated ghee used for Srivari Laddu Prasadam at Tirumala temple, a shocking revelation surfaced during interrogation of the accused. Apoorva Chavda, a chemical engineering graduate and one of the accused, reportedly revealed during SIT probe that chemicals were mixed in the ghee supplied for preparation of the prasad.

During interrogation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) sought details about the chemicals, the source from where they were obtained, the quantity used and the persons involved in the adulteration process.

For further investigation, SIT lawyers filed a custody petition in the Second Additional Munsif Court of Tirupati, requesting to take accused Apoorva Chavda and accused Vipin Jain into custody.

Meanwhile, public prosecutor P Jayasekhar confirmed that the bail plea of accused Vipin Jain and Pomil Jain, former directors of Bholebaba Organic Dairy, was withdrawn by their legal team, as the custody petition was still under review. Following this, Judge Koteshwar Rao rejected the petition on Tuesday. The court has scheduled the hearing on the bail plea of ​​accused Apoorva Chavda and SIT's custody plea for February 27.

Notably, allegations of use of adulteration ghee for Srivari Laddu Prasadam at Tirumala temple surfaced last year, triggering massive outrage. The matter even reached the Supreme Court, which ordered a fresh investigation. Four accused Pomil Jain, Bipin Jain, Apoorva Chavada, CEO of Vishnavi Dairy, and Raju Rajasekharan, MD of AR Dairy, were then taken into SIT custody to gather information on role of Bholebaba Dairy's directors and its milk procurement process, quality control measures in ghee production, key figures behind previous ghee supplies to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD); sudden entry of AR Dairy, which secured a ghee supply contract at Rs 319.80 per kg last year; and possible involvement of TTD officials in facilitating the deal.

