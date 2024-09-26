Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Vigilance Probe Reveals More Adulteration, Purchase Scam

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): More disturbing details have come to the surface about the Tirupati Laddu controversy at Tirumala Temple. The investigation by the Vigilance and Enforcement Department of Andhra Pradesh revealed that not only the ghee but cashews, yams and raisins used in the Srivari prasadam were "inferior and adulterated."

The probe also pointed to the alleged scam in the purchase of many items and "misappropriation of funds" in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) trust during the YSR Congress Party government. It alleged that the temple exploited loopholes in the procurement process and purchased substandard goods at inflated prices from favourite or known suppliers.

The vigilance department found that the then TTD governing body and the procurement committee would ignore the quality and standard size of the food and other items. The leniency allowed the suppliers to send stale and substandard goods. The department will likely submit the probe report to the government within a week.

The TTD is also accused of diverting funds meant for the restoration and renovation of temples for political purposes at the behest of YSRCP as most of the work orders were given before the elections. At least 63 temples have been allotted up to Rs. 35 lakh while the rules allow for a maximum of Rs. 25 lakh to be given to other temples. It is known that funds have been released to some of the completed temples.