Tirupati Gets Terror Threat, Police On High Alert

Police received two e-mails from ISI and former LTTE militants warning of RDX being planted at key public and religious sites in Tirupati.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 3, 2025 at 4:41 PM IST

Tirupati: Tension gripped the temple town of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district following e-mails of terrorist threats, prompting police to launch an extensive search operation across key locations.

According to officials, two suspicious e-mails from ISI and former LTTE militants were received warning of RDX explosives being planted in Tirupati.

Following this, Bomb Disposal (BD) teams, along with sniffer dogs, inspected multiple areas, including RTC bus stand, Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, Kapilatheertham Temple and Govindarajula Swamy Temple.

As a precautionary measure, thorough searches were also carried out at the judges’ residential complex and court premises and security was tightened in these places.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Tirupati on October 6. Ahead of this, security at the agricultural college helipad was strengthened.

During the day, sniffer dogs and BD squads conducted thorough searches at the Tiruchanur Padmavati Ammavari Temple, Tirumala, and Srikalahasti temples. Police did not find any explosive or suspicious item during the search operations.

Tirupati Police have tightened security across the district and the threat emails are being thoroughly investigated. The mails hinted at a conspiracy involving explosives at key locations in Tirupati, officials added.

The intelligence and cyber security wings are currently investigating into the suspicious e-mails. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant.

