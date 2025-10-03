ETV Bharat / state

Tirupati Gets Terror Threat, Police On High Alert

Tirupati: Tension gripped the temple town of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district following e-mails of terrorist threats, prompting police to launch an extensive search operation across key locations.

According to officials, two suspicious e-mails from ISI and former LTTE militants were received warning of RDX explosives being planted in Tirupati.

Following this, Bomb Disposal (BD) teams, along with sniffer dogs, inspected multiple areas, including RTC bus stand, Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, Kapilatheertham Temple and Govindarajula Swamy Temple.

As a precautionary measure, thorough searches were also carried out at the judges’ residential complex and court premises and security was tightened in these places.