TN: School Student From Tirunelveli Attacks Classmate With Sickle After Fighting Over Split Water

Nanguneri (Tamil Nadu): A class 9 student from the Kendriya Vidyalaya in the Tirunelveli district attacked his classmate with a sickle on Friday morning before fleeing. Initial investigation revealed that the student attacked his classmate after they fought over spilt water the day before on Thursday, August 1.
Later, police detained the accused student produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board. Police rushed the victim to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. He was treated for the “minor” injury, police said. The victim was a native of Moolakaraipatti, while the attacker hailed from Nanguneri.
On Thursday, August 1, the victim spilt water on the other student while taking it out of his lunch bag. Although the action was not intentional, they both fought hard over this trivial issue. The Nanguneri student make up his mind to avenge the incident, and brought a small sickle with him and attacked the Moolakaraipatti student on his head.
Vijayanarayanam police have registered a case in this matter after tracing the attacker and detaining him. "He will be sent to the government observation home at Palayamkottai," the Juvenile Justice Board stated.
Cases of students hitting classmates with fierce and sharp instruments are on a steady rise. Several such incidents are being reported each day. This reflects upon the mental state of children today, who easily get angry, annoyed or frustrated if things don't go their way.
On August 1, Thursday, a gang attempted to kill a college student at Palayamkottai and fled. Police is tracking the four-member gang and trying to nab them at the earliest.
Psychiatrists opine that parents should be vigilant about their children's behaviour and try and make them understand the importance of sacrifice and adjustment in life. It is incumbent upon parents to teach their offspring kindness and the virtue of brotherhood to live a peaceful and meaningful life.
