Tamil Nadu Honour Killing: Kavin Selvaganesh's Final Rites Held In Arumugamangalam

Kavin Selvaganesh, a 27-year-old software engineer who was hacked to death in Tirunelveli's KTC Nagar on July 27 ( IANS )

Tirunelveli: Tamil Nadu authorities have intensified probe into the death of Kavin Selvaganesh, a 27-year-old software engineer who was hacked to death in Tirunelveli's KTC Nagar on July 27. Selvaganesh's final rites were conducted in his hometown Arumugamangalam in the presence of relatives and villagers. A large number of people participated in his funeral procession.

Meanwhile, State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Chairperson Dr Justice S Tamilvanan visited Tirunelveli to seek the status of the investigation into the murder. He announced 12 lakh compensation to the victim's family.

Tamilvanan subsequently met with the media and stated that the murder was a “social issue, not just a caste-related issue."

Tamilvanan stated that honour killings are "against human society" and that a separate law against them is "necessary." He noted that the commission will urge both the central and state governments to enact such a law, which he said would be useful for all communities.

Tamilvanan also praised the police and revenue departments for their "satisfactory" handling of the investigation, adding that their actions were in line with the commission's expectations.

After initially refusing to accept Kavin's body for five days, his family took possession of his mortal remains on Friday following the arrest of one of the suspects' parents.

State Minister for Municipal administration K N Nehru and Tirunelveli District Collector R Sukumar paid their tributes to Kavin's mortal remains before it was transported to his hometown of Arumugamangalam under heavy police protection.

The father of Kavin Selvaganesh on Sunday has alleged that a local police officer played a direct role in the suspected honour killing. He accused Palayamkottai Inspector Kasi Pandian of colluding with the main accused, Surjith, and facilitating the murder.

Speaking to reporters, Kavin's father claimed that the Inspector not only tipped off Surjith about his son's travel plans but also repeatedly threatened Kavin to end his relationship with Surjith's sister, who belongs to an intermediary caste. He also alleged that the Inspector convened a caste-based panchayat to pressurise Kavin to break off the relationship and even issued death threats over the phone.