Tirunelveli Boy Dies After Rambutan Seed Gets Stuck In Throat

Tirunelveli: A five-year-old boy choked to death after accidentally swallowing a rambutan seed. The child, Riyaz, was the son of Nizam (32), a resident of South Taika Street in Melapalayam, within the Tirunelveli metropolitan area, Tamil Nadu. Nizam works in Arabia, and in his absence, his wife and son were under the care of his father, Sheikh Fareed.

Sheikh Fareed has a habit of taking walks with his grandson Riyaz in the evenings every day. While going for walks, he usually buys fruits and chocolates that his grandson Riyaz asks for.

In this backdrop, on Wednesday evening, the grandfather and grandson went for a walk to the market. It seems that Riyaz asked for the rambutan fruit that was kept in the shop at that time. As a result, Sheikh Fareed bought the rambutan fruits that Riyaz asked for. Following this, as soon as Riyaz reached home, he immediately insisted on his mother and grandfather giving him the rambutan fruits to eat.

Following this, Riyaz's grandfather, Sheikh Fareed, peeled the skin of the rambutan fruit and gave it to him to eat. At that time, Riyaz put the fruit completely in his mouth out of curiosity. As a result, the seed of the rambutan fruit got stuck in Riyaz's throat. As a result, Riyaz's eyes widened, and he could not breathe. Shocked by this, Riyaz's grandfather and mother immediately took him to the Melpalayam private hospital.

The doctors who examined him there declared that the boy was already dead. Following this, the police recovered the boy's body and sent it for an autopsy. The postmortem confirmed that the boy had choked to death after a rambutan seed got lodged in his throat. His father, who was abroad, was informed of the incident and returned to the country this morning.

Read more: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Balloon Gets Stuck In Throat In Karnataka's Uttara Kannada