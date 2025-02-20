ETV Bharat / state

Tirumala 'VIP Darshan' Scam: Fugitive Fraudster Arrested In Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam

Chittoor: A fraudster who duped devotees by promising special and VIP darshans at the revered Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh, was arrested on Wednesday, police said. The Chittoor police, in coordination with Kancharapalem police, arrested 29-year-old Panja Ramana Prasad near Madhavadhara East Park in Visakhapatnam, officials added.

Hailing from West Godavari’s Bhimavaram, Ramana Prasad had been operating a fraudulent scheme, illegally booking online slots and collecting lakhs of rupees from unsuspecting devotees under the pretence of securing VIP darshans at the Temple.

Serial Offender On The Run

After several complaints, Tirupati vigilance officials registered a case against him in 2021. Despite the complaints, he continued fraudulent activities, leading to another case in 2022, police said. Since then, Prasad had been evading arrest and moving between cities, police added.

Police Crackdown

According to Chittoor police sources, they traced Prasad’s movements and located him in Visakhapatnam. With the help of Kancharapalem police, Prasad was arrested and transferred to Tirupati for further investigation.