TTD Bans Political Or Hate Speeches At Tirumala Temple, Announces Change In Srivari Darshan For Locals

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has banned political and hate speeches at Tirumala to "safeguard the sanctity and spiritual atmosphere" of the sacred place, while also announcing a change in Special Darshan for locals.

The TDD, custodian of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, said the decision to ban political or hate speeches was taken in response to recent incidents where individuals, including political leaders, made political or inflammatory statements before the media near the temple premises after Darshan, disrupting the spiritual peace.

In a post on its X handle, the TTD urged all visitors to respect the decision and warned of legal action against violators. "The board emphasises its commitment to preserving Tirumala’s divine and serene environment," the TTD said.

Srivari Darshan for locals

The TTD has announced a change in Special Darshan tokens for Tirupati Residents. In a separate post on X, TTD said due to weather, tokens for locals’ Srivari Darshan on December 3 will now be issued on December 2 at 5 AM at the Mahathi Auditorium (Tirupati) and Community Hall (Tirumala).

Earlier the tokens were supposed to be issued on December 1. Locals of Tirupati Urban, Tirupati Rural, Renigunta, Chandragiri mandals, as well as Tirumala, have been allowed to get these tokens at the counters set up in the respective centres by showing their original Aadhaar card. As part of the decision taken by TTD, steps have been taken to provide darshan to the locals on the first Tuesday of every month.

These are among the several decisions taken by TTD for the convenience of the devotees after the formation of the new Governing Council late last month.