Tirumala Rao Planted GPS Tracker On Aishwarya's Scooter, Fresh Revelations In Gadwal Surveyor Murder Case

The accused, who was allegedly in an extramarital affair with Aishwarya, secretly installed a GPS tracker on her scooter to monitor her movements.

Tejeshwar Murder Case
Tejeshwar, the murder victim. (ETV Bharat)
Gadwal: New and surprising details continue to emerge in the sensational murder of private surveyor Tejeshwar in Gadwal. Investigating officer CI T. Srinu on Sunday revealed new findings following the court-ordered three-day custody of prime accused Tirumala Rao (A1) and Aishwarya (A2).

According to the police, after her engagement to Tejeshwar in January, Aishwarya was unwilling to go ahead with the marriage and left her home in Kurnool to stay with her boyfriend Tirumala Rao. Her disappearance led to a missing persons complaint filed by her brother at the local police station in Kurnool.

In an attempt to hide her, Tirumala Rao reportedly sent Aishwarya to his sister's hostel in Bengaluru and told her they would go away together later. However, when Tirumala Rao's family learned of her location, they brought Aishwarya back to her home.

Tracked Without Her Knowledge

Police said that Tirumala Rao, who was allegedly in an extramarital affair with Aishwarya, secretly installed a GPS tracker on her scooter to monitor her movements. The device was recovered from her two-wheeler parked at her residence in Kurnool. Authorities are continuing the investigation and are expected to uncover more details in the coming days.

Background

On June 17, Tejeshwar was contacted by a gang on the pretext of a land survey. Trusting them, Tejeshwar allegedly joined them in a car and was taken through various areas, including Mogalirao Cheruvu in Itikyala mandal and Veerapuram in Gadwal mandal, where he was brutally killed near the Swamy temple. Investigation later revealed that Aishwarya, who had married Tejeshwar less than a month before the murder, had allegedly plotted along with her paramour Tirumala Rao to get Tejeshwar killed. Subsequently, eight were arrested in the case, including Tirumala Rao, Aishwarya, and the ones who allegedly committed the murder.

