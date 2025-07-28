ETV Bharat / state

Tirumala Rao Planted GPS Tracker On Aishwarya's Scooter, Fresh Revelations In Gadwal Surveyor Murder Case

Gadwal: New and surprising details continue to emerge in the sensational murder of private surveyor Tejeshwar in Gadwal. Investigating officer CI T. Srinu on Sunday revealed new findings following the court-ordered three-day custody of prime accused Tirumala Rao (A1) and Aishwarya (A2).

According to the police, after her engagement to Tejeshwar in January, Aishwarya was unwilling to go ahead with the marriage and left her home in Kurnool to stay with her boyfriend Tirumala Rao. Her disappearance led to a missing persons complaint filed by her brother at the local police station in Kurnool.

In an attempt to hide her, Tirumala Rao reportedly sent Aishwarya to his sister's hostel in Bengaluru and told her they would go away together later. However, when Tirumala Rao's family learned of her location, they brought Aishwarya back to her home.

Tracked Without Her Knowledge

Police said that Tirumala Rao, who was allegedly in an extramarital affair with Aishwarya, secretly installed a GPS tracker on her scooter to monitor her movements. The device was recovered from her two-wheeler parked at her residence in Kurnool. Authorities are continuing the investigation and are expected to uncover more details in the coming days.