Tirumala Parakamani Scam: Andhra Pradesh High Court Orders CID Probe

Tirupati: The multi-crore Tirumala Parakamani scam has resurfaced with the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordering a CID probe into allegations of foreign currency theft and benami property deals involving TTD officials, police, and political leaders.

The multi-crore scandal shook Tirumala’s Parakamani (the treasury where devotees’ offerings are counted) during the YSRCP regime. Allegations of large-scale misappropriation of cash, particularly foreign currency donated by devotees, had raised pertinent questions on the functioning of the shrine. Now, the CID is preparing to dig deeper into the case to expose the influential figures allegedly involved behind the scenes.

For years, CV Ravi Kumar, an employee working in Parakamani on behalf of a mutt, was responsible for counting foreign currency. On April 29, 2023, he was caught while secretly stitching some US dollar notes into his waistcloth. Following a complaint lodged by Assistant Vigilance and Security Officer (AVSO) Y Satish Kumar, an FIR was filed against Kumar.

While records showed only nine notes were recovered from Kumar, insiders alleged that 112 notes were actually seized, raising suspicions of a much larger cover-up. Kumar was accused of misappropriating $900 (Rs 72,000 at the time). It is alleged this was only a small glimpse of the massive siphoning off of currency he had been carrying out for years, amassing assets worth crores.

Gift deeds and hidden deals: After getting caught, Kumar and his wife registered some properties in the name of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams as gift deeds. These included assets in Tirupati Rural, Neelankarai, and Thyagarajanagar in Tamil Nadu. However, it is alleged that several high-ranking TTD officials, police officers, and political leaders took control of his other assets by registering them under benami names.