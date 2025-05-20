ETV Bharat / state

Tirumala Adulterated Ghee Case: SIT Intensifies Probe, Interrogates TTD Employees

Tirupati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating into the Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case, has intensified its probe, questioning eight employees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) involved in its procurement and tendering process for ghee supply.

The investigation focuses on understanding the tender agreement rules, the unusually low pricing despite multiple quotations and identifying undue influence or violations of protocol. Authorities are collecting detailed statements to clarify the roles played by various departments in finalising the tender.

Earlier, the SIT had filed its first chargesheet at the Nellore Anisha court, naming dairy managers, senior officials and traders responsible for supplying adulterated ghee. Arrests were made and crucial evidence seized. During the investigation, two TTD employees, Nagender and Shekhar, confessed to their involvement in corrupt practices. Statements of other procurement staff have also been recorded, officials said.