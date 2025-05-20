ETV Bharat / state

Tirumala Adulterated Ghee Case: SIT Intensifies Probe, Interrogates TTD Employees

In its investigation so far, SIT has unearthed many flaws in tendering process and quality control parametres.

Tirumala Adulterated Ghee Case: SIT Intensifies Probe, Interrogates TTD Employees
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 20, 2025 at 12:19 PM IST

1 Min Read

Tirupati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating into the Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case, has intensified its probe, questioning eight employees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) involved in its procurement and tendering process for ghee supply.

The investigation focuses on understanding the tender agreement rules, the unusually low pricing despite multiple quotations and identifying undue influence or violations of protocol. Authorities are collecting detailed statements to clarify the roles played by various departments in finalising the tender.

Earlier, the SIT had filed its first chargesheet at the Nellore Anisha court, naming dairy managers, senior officials and traders responsible for supplying adulterated ghee. Arrests were made and crucial evidence seized. During the investigation, two TTD employees, Nagender and Shekhar, confessed to their involvement in corrupt practices. Statements of other procurement staff have also been recorded, officials said.

Currently, the SIT is delving deeper into the tendering procedures with the cooperation of TTD employees to uncover the full extent of the malpractice.

The SIT has unearthed many aspects in the case and exposed flaws in the tendering process and quality control parametres. The contractors had allegedly taken advantage of these loopholes and gone ahead supplying substandard and adulterated ghee to the temple from 2019 to 2024.

Tirupati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating into the Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case, has intensified its probe, questioning eight employees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) involved in its procurement and tendering process for ghee supply.

The investigation focuses on understanding the tender agreement rules, the unusually low pricing despite multiple quotations and identifying undue influence or violations of protocol. Authorities are collecting detailed statements to clarify the roles played by various departments in finalising the tender.

Earlier, the SIT had filed its first chargesheet at the Nellore Anisha court, naming dairy managers, senior officials and traders responsible for supplying adulterated ghee. Arrests were made and crucial evidence seized. During the investigation, two TTD employees, Nagender and Shekhar, confessed to their involvement in corrupt practices. Statements of other procurement staff have also been recorded, officials said.

Currently, the SIT is delving deeper into the tendering procedures with the cooperation of TTD employees to uncover the full extent of the malpractice.

The SIT has unearthed many aspects in the case and exposed flaws in the tendering process and quality control parametres. The contractors had allegedly taken advantage of these loopholes and gone ahead supplying substandard and adulterated ghee to the temple from 2019 to 2024.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TIRUMALA ADULTERATED GHEE CASESITTTDTIRUMALA LADDU GHEE ADULTERATION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.