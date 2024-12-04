ETV Bharat / state

Tiprasa Accord Talks: Royal Scion Pradyot Eyes 'Honourable Solution'

Agartala: Tipra Motha founder and Tripura’s royal scion, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, expressed optimism after the second round of discussions on the Tiprasa Accord with the Union Home Ministry.



Tipra Motha is now in alliance with the ruling BJP in Tripura. He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to pursuing an “honourable solution” for the indigenous communities of Tripura, emphasising that dialogue, not violence, is the key to resolving issues.



The talks addressed critical concerns, including land rights, language preservation, Articles 2 and 3 of the Indian Constitution, the elevation of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), and the establishment of a Central University.



“We haven’t compromised on any of our demands,” Pradyot asserted, adding that the third round of discussions is slated to take place in two months.



“My priority isn’t my party, Tipra Motha. It’s the well-being of my people. We must transcend party politics and focus on the community’s development. These talks are not for public show and they are a step toward a sustainable and respectful resolution. Until my last breath, I will strive for this,” he said.



Drawing comparisons, Pradyot criticised the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), a BJP ally, for its slipshod engagement. “In five years, they managed only one meeting with the Centre. In contrast, we’ve held two significant discussions in just two months, without any stalemate,” he remarked.



Expressing gratitude to the Union Ministry, Pradyot underscored the importance of dialogue over confrontation. “The meeting with Home Secretary PK Chakraborty was constructive. Guns and violence will never solve our problems. The next generation deserves a better future, and I will continue this fight until we achieve it,” he added.

