Tiny Frog, Chirixelus Cymus Spotted In Kanger Valley Of Bastar

The Chirixelus cyamus reproduces in water by laying eggs on leaves and twigs.

Tiny Frog Chirixelus Cymus Spotted In Kanger Valley Of Bastar
Chirixelus Cymus (ETV Bharat)
Published : May 12, 2025 at 3:57 PM IST

Bastar: A new species of frog, Chirixelus cyamus also known as Pygmy Tea Frog in Assam, measuring 27 millimetres, has been found in Kanger Valley National Park, which is famous for its rich biodiversity. With this, the number of frog species has reached to 21.

Head of the department of zoology of Bastar University, Sushil Dutta, said a new species of frog has seen sighted in Bastar. A large number of species of frogs is found in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. The climate conditions at Kanger Valley National Park makes it a good breeding place for frogs, he added.

The specialty of Chirixelus cyamus is its tiny size, due to which it often gets ignored. It is usually found in Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Bhutan and Bangladesh. These frogs cling to leaves and twigs. Due to its weather conditions and dense forests, Bastar houses many rare animals.

This is a tree-dwelling species that reproduces in water by laying eggs on leaves and twigs. Until the eggs hatch, they are covered by a frothy layer and this helps in retaining moisture.

The head of the department further said there is very little chance of the extinction of this species of frog. The breeding season of the frogs has already started, he added.

Chirixalus cymeus is an arboreal frog associated with scrub forest habitats.

