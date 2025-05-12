ETV Bharat / state

Tiny Frog, Chirixelus Cymus Spotted In Kanger Valley Of Bastar

Bastar: A new species of frog, Chirixelus cyamus also known as Pygmy Tea Frog in Assam, measuring 27 millimetres, has been found in Kanger Valley National Park, which is famous for its rich biodiversity. With this, the number of frog species has reached to 21.

Head of the department of zoology of Bastar University, Sushil Dutta, said a new species of frog has seen sighted in Bastar. A large number of species of frogs is found in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. The climate conditions at Kanger Valley National Park makes it a good breeding place for frogs, he added.

The specialty of Chirixelus cyamus is its tiny size, due to which it often gets ignored. It is usually found in Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Bhutan and Bangladesh. These frogs cling to leaves and twigs. Due to its weather conditions and dense forests, Bastar houses many rare animals.