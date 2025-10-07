ETV Bharat / state

Timely First Aid By CRPF Saves Life Of Chhattisgarh Villager Bitten By Poisonous Snake

Pandu Honga from Indupara village was provided first aid by the personnel at the nearby Kuppguda camp which saved his life.

CRPF personnel carry snake bite victim Pandu Honga on cot in Kuppaguda, Chhattisgarh
CRPF personnel carry snake bite victim Pandu Honga on cot in Kuppaguda, Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 7, 2025 at 12:42 PM IST

By Santosh Tiwari

Bijapur: In a heartening incident, the timely first-aid by the Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF) personnel saved the life of a man bitten by a poisonous snake at a village in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.

Pandu Honga, 29, from Indupara area of Kuppaguda, under the Gangalore police station limits was bitten by a poisonous snake on Monday due to which his health deteriorated leaving the family in panic. Upon receiving information from the villagers, a CRPF team from the nearby Kuppaguda camp arrived at the scene. The soldiers transported the patient on a cot to their camp where CRPF doctor Shami Ahmed Sheikh immediately provided first aid to the villager. The timely treatment and medication ensured his condition improved.

For better treatment, the CRPF personnel took Honga to the Bijapur District Hospital via Mutvendi. Doctors at the district hospital told ETV Bharat that if the patient had not received timely first aid, his life could have been in danger. Honga's family and villagers have paid gratitude to the CRPF personnel for saving his life.

Locals Express Gratitude To CRPF

Local residents said that despite difficult conditions and a lack of resources, the soldiers' dedication to service was commendable. The CRPF 199th Battalion is not only providing security in Naxal-affected and remote areas, but also providing humanitarian services to make life easier for local residents, they said. The incident once again proves that the CRPF is not limited to security alone, but is also ready to assist villagers in times of crisis.

Poisonous Snakes Pose Threat To Locals

Bastar is teeming with wild animals and is also home to numerous poisonous snakes. Due to its inaccessible terrain, patients often lack timely treatment. Lack of treatment often leads to the death of patients or snakebites. Since the establishment of camps in the interior areas of Bastar, people have begun to receive better healthcare.

