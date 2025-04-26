Time To Pay More Attention To Nanorobotics Technology: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

Nilgiris: Even though there have been major advancements in technology in the last three years, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi opined that there is still a need to create capable and quality resources in the education sector.

Addressing the conference of Vice-Chancellors at Raj Bhavan in Udahagi, Nilgiris district, on Saturday, the Governor said, "We are facing the challenges of producing capable graduates in the global arena. Although we have taken various development-specific measures, it is still not enough. We need to conduct quality research in science and technology."

As none of the Vice-Chancellors of government universities marked their presence at the conference, Governor Ravi alleged that the Tamil Nadu government had intimidated the VCs through the police. "Unfortunately, in this conference, the state universities are not participating. They have informed me in writing that they have been warned by the state government, not to participate. As of now, one of our VCs is in police station, some VCs have reached Ooty. Something unprecedented happened which has never happened before. There was a midnight knock at their doors, where the secret police went and told them - 'If you participate in the conference, you will not be able to go home..'. I advise them to take care of their family and not jeopardise their interests. I wish good sense prevails."

The Governor stated, "Last year, the hall was full. People have who attended this year's conference are familiar and have good ideas."

Citing fruitful discussion on new technology in the conference, he said, "There have been major changes in technology in three years, but there is a need to produce capable and quality people in the education sector. I am very happy that everyone acknowledged the seminar was useful. This is the time we must pay more attention to Nanorobotics technology. Use the new ideas and useful information discussed in the seminar in the right way. Considering the year 2047, the country needs to grow rapidly. All of us should move towards the vision (of Viksit Bharat)."