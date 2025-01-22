ETV Bharat / state

Time Slot Tokens Suspended in Tirumala; 'Sarvadarshan' Devotees Allowed Direct Access

A meeting was held on Tuesday at the TTD administrative building in Tirupati, where the matter was reviewed.

Time Slot Tokens Suspended in Tirumala; 'Sarvadarshan' Devotees Allowed Direct Access
A file photo of Tirumala temple. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 3:32 PM IST

Tirumala: Authorities of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Wednesday allowed devotees to stand in queues without getting bothered about time slot tokens. This temporary measure has been taken to manage the influx of pilgrims following the conclusion of the restricted darshan period at Vaikunthadwara, which ended on January 19.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in a press statement said considering the fact that devotees arriving in large numbers after having failed to visit during the restricted period, the Vaikunth Queue Complex-2 is now insisting devotees go for darshan without tokens. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that token issuance for all-day darshan will resume from the early hours of January 23.

Direct darshan without tokens under discussion

In light of today’s arrangements, TTD officials are reportedly discussing the feasibility of allowing direct darshan for all-day devotees without tokens, similar to previous practices. A meeting was held on Tuesday at the TTD administrative building in Tirupati, where the matter was reviewed.

This comes after Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu suggested revisiting the token-free system to prevent incidents like the recent Tirupati stampede, which claimed six lives. The CM emphasised the need for improved crowd management and safety measures. While TTD has not made an official decision, the latest arrangements may provide insights into the viability of direct darshan for future pilgrimages.

