ETV Bharat / state

MP Shocker: Jilted Lover Shoots Girl In The Chest For Rejecting Marriage Proposal

Tikamgarh (MP): A girl in her twenties sustained critical injuries after being shot in the chest by a youth following an argument at a restaurant in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh on Tuesday evening. The victim, undergoing treatment at Jhansi hospital (Uttar Pradesh), has been referred to Delhi for further treatment as her condition remains critical.

Superintendent of Police of Tikamgarh, Manohar Mandloi said, "On Tuesday, accused Kapil Tiwari shot a girl at Chaat Chowpatty. The girl was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition and then referred to Jhansi Medical College. The accused youth was immediately arrested by the police. Prima facie it was found that the boy wanted to marry the girl. When she turned down his proposal, he committed the crime.''

SP Mandloi stated that the duo was previously in a relationship, but the girl had of late distanced herself from Kapil. On the fateful day, Kapil followed her till the restaurant and confronted her about marriage. However, things went out of hand when Kapil fired at her after a heated argument.

The victim was first rushed to a local hospital, then shifted to Jhansi Medical College, but doctors there referred her to Delhi owing to complications because of the bullet injury.