MP Shocker: Jilted Lover Shoots Girl In The Chest For Rejecting Marriage Proposal

A girl from MP's Tikamgarh was shot at by a youth, who happens to be her ex-boyfriend, after she turned down his marriage proposal.

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Jilted Lover Shoots Girl In The Chest For Rejecting Marriage Proposal
MP Shocker: Jilted Lover Shoots Girl In The Chest For Rejecting Marriage Proposal (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 5:57 PM IST

Tikamgarh (MP): A girl in her twenties sustained critical injuries after being shot in the chest by a youth following an argument at a restaurant in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh on Tuesday evening. The victim, undergoing treatment at Jhansi hospital (Uttar Pradesh), has been referred to Delhi for further treatment as her condition remains critical.

Superintendent of Police of Tikamgarh, Manohar Mandloi said, "On Tuesday, accused Kapil Tiwari shot a girl at Chaat Chowpatty. The girl was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition and then referred to Jhansi Medical College. The accused youth was immediately arrested by the police. Prima facie it was found that the boy wanted to marry the girl. When she turned down his proposal, he committed the crime.''

SP Mandloi stated that the duo was previously in a relationship, but the girl had of late distanced herself from Kapil. On the fateful day, Kapil followed her till the restaurant and confronted her about marriage. However, things went out of hand when Kapil fired at her after a heated argument.

The victim was first rushed to a local hospital, then shifted to Jhansi Medical College, but doctors there referred her to Delhi owing to complications because of the bullet injury.

Sources said the girl was shot twice and one of the bullets is precariously moving towards her stomach. While she was given initial treatment at Jhansi hospital, doctors referred her to Delhi for advanced treatment.

When asked about the safety of school and college students coming to the food zone, the senior police official said, "Patrolling has been increased. We are also monitoring with round-the-clock surveillance through CCTV cameras."

While a video of the incident has surfaced, police are probing all angles in this case and interrogating the accused in custody.

