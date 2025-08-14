ETV Bharat / state

Tihar 'Extortion Racket': Nine Jail Officials Suspended, Delhi HC Seeks Status Report In Eight Weeks

Nine officials of Tihar jail, including the superintendent, suspended over alleged extortion racket. Delhi High Court has sought a detailed report in eight weeks.

Tihar 'Extortion Racket': Nine Jail Officials Suspended, Delhi HC Seeks Status Report In Eight Weeks
A net cover is spread at the premises of Delhi Tihar jail to ensure that nobody is able to throw in cellphones or anything inside the jail. (File/ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 14, 2025 at 9:16 AM IST

New Delhi: At least nine officials of Delhi's Tihar Jail, including the jail superintendent, have been placed under suspension over an alleged extortion racket operating inside the prison to offer facilities to the prisoners for money.

The lawyer, representing Delhi government, told the High Court that disciplinary action has been initiated against the officials in connection with the alleged extortion racket, which involved both the staff and inmates. It has been alleged that several facilities were being provided to the inmates in exchange for money.

The lawyer informed a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela that all nine officials stand suspended. He assured the court that a detailed report would be submitted within two months.

Recording the submissions, the court urged that disciplinary rules be followed strictly as per law. It gave both the Delhi government and the CBI eight weeks to file their status reports. The next hearing is scheduled on October 28.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court expressed concerns over the alleged racket, observing that it is unacceptable that some prisoners received undue privileges while others are denied basic needs. The court directed the CBI to register an FIR after examining its preliminary enquiry report, which indicated collusion between inmates and jail staff, and to proceed with the investigation.

Notably, the matter came to fore after a petition was filed by businessman Mohit Kumar Goel, who was arrested in a fraud case and later released on bail. In the petition, the businessman alleged that there was an extortion network operating inside Tihar Jail, acting on which, the court ordered an inspection of the jail last year in September.

Subsequently, a judge who inspected the jail submitted a report on April 7, in which he cited misuse of the jail landline for extortion and also flagged serious irregularities involving jail officials. Based on the report, the court on May 2 directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry. The court also asked the Delhi government to identify erring officials who aided the racket and take action against them.

