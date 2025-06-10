Uttarakhand: Tigress Released Back Into Wild After Treatment

Ramnagar: A tigress has been released back into the wild after being treated successfully for a week by the doctors from Terai West Forest Division and Jim Corbett National Park.

The tigress was found limping by the personnel of the Forest Department as she accompanied her two cubs in the dense Phato tourist zone of the Corbett National Park some days ago. It was evident that she was not in a position to hunt and this was life threatening for both the cubs and their mother. There were twin possibilities of their perishing because of hunger or falling prey to some other animal.

The Forest Department personnel drew up a rescue plan with the help of the staff of the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR). It was executed under the leadership of senior CTR Veterinary Officer Dr Dushyant Sharma. The tigress was tranquilized and brought to Dhela Rescue Centre for treatment.

“We were faced with the challenge of treating the tigress at the earliest. We were relieved to find that she did not have any fracture. It was just a muscle tear. She recovered soon from the quality treatment provided by Dr Dushyant Sharma,” disclosed Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Chandra Arya of Terai West Forest Division.

While the mother was being treated, the Forest Department employees ensured the well being of the cubs by providing them regular meals and keeping them in a fenced area where they could not be attacked by other animals. They were kept healthy till their mother’s return.

The tigress recovered over a week and plans were drawn for her release back into the wild. She was taken to her territory in a cage and released there. Her happiness at her release and seeing her cubs was visible.

“Our officials take good care of the animals. We give immediate treatment to any animal that is sick or injured after rescuing it. We have complete medical facilities for the purpose at the CTR,” said Dr Dushyant Sharma.

He said that his team was satisfied at the tigress recovering and returning to her natural habitat. “It was an emotional moment for our entire team when she joined her cubs. The world of wild animals is full of such thrills where there are tales of love, struggle and hope hidden,” he added.