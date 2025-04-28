Jaipur's Nahargarh Biological Park Celebrates As Tigress Rani Gives Birth To Five Cubs Including Rare White Cub

Jaipur: Tigress Rani has given birth to five healthy cubs, one white and four golden, in Nahargarh Biological Park in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Forest department officials said that monitoring efforts have been stepped up to ensure the safety and health of the newborns and their mother. Officials also said that continuous surveillance is being conducted through CCTV cameras installed around the enclosure.

Forest officials said that tigress Rani was paired with tiger Shivaji, and this marks her second litter. Previously, on May 10, 2024, she had given birth to three cubs, one white and two golden cubs. Sadly, one cub passed away a few days later. The serving cubs, a male and a female, were named Bhim and Skandhi by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during the inauguration of the Nahargarh Tiger Safari. The female cub was named Skandhi after Skandhamata, while the male was called Bhim due to his health.

Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Prachi Chaughary said that Rani was brought to Nahargarh Biological Park from Nandankanan Zoo in Odisha in March 2021, while Shivaji was brought from Gandhi Zoological Park in Gwalior in July 2022.

Forest officials said that in addition to tigers, the Nahargarh Biological Park also holds a leading record in the successful breeding of wolves.

To ensure the well-being of the animals during the intense summer heat, the management has introduced several protective measures. Special coolers and fountains have been installed to keep the enclosures cool. Continuous water-dripping systems have also been arranged to keep the soil moist.

Changes in the diets of the animals have also been implemented to help them cope with the rising temperatures. Officials said that vegetarian wildlife are being offered cooling foods like cucumber, watermelon, and muskmelon. Bears are being given sattu and even ice cream to keep their body temperatures down. All animals are also receiving glucose-mixed water to prevent dehydration.