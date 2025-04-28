ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur's Nahargarh Biological Park Celebrates As Tigress Rani Gives Birth To Five Cubs Including Rare White Cub

Nahargarh's Togress Rani delivered five cubs, including one rare white one. Enhanced cooling arrangements have been made to ensure their health.

Nahargarh's Togress Rani delivered five cubs, including one rare white one. Enhanced cooling arrangements have been made to ensure their health.
Screengrab of the CCTV footage showing Tigress Rani with her cubs (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 28, 2025 at 8:05 AM IST

2 Min Read

Jaipur: Tigress Rani has given birth to five healthy cubs, one white and four golden, in Nahargarh Biological Park in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Forest department officials said that monitoring efforts have been stepped up to ensure the safety and health of the newborns and their mother. Officials also said that continuous surveillance is being conducted through CCTV cameras installed around the enclosure.

Forest officials said that tigress Rani was paired with tiger Shivaji, and this marks her second litter. Previously, on May 10, 2024, she had given birth to three cubs, one white and two golden cubs. Sadly, one cub passed away a few days later. The serving cubs, a male and a female, were named Bhim and Skandhi by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during the inauguration of the Nahargarh Tiger Safari. The female cub was named Skandhi after Skandhamata, while the male was called Bhim due to his health.

Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Prachi Chaughary said that Rani was brought to Nahargarh Biological Park from Nandankanan Zoo in Odisha in March 2021, while Shivaji was brought from Gandhi Zoological Park in Gwalior in July 2022.

Forest officials said that in addition to tigers, the Nahargarh Biological Park also holds a leading record in the successful breeding of wolves.

To ensure the well-being of the animals during the intense summer heat, the management has introduced several protective measures. Special coolers and fountains have been installed to keep the enclosures cool. Continuous water-dripping systems have also been arranged to keep the soil moist.

Changes in the diets of the animals have also been implemented to help them cope with the rising temperatures. Officials said that vegetarian wildlife are being offered cooling foods like cucumber, watermelon, and muskmelon. Bears are being given sattu and even ice cream to keep their body temperatures down. All animals are also receiving glucose-mixed water to prevent dehydration.

Jaipur: Tigress Rani has given birth to five healthy cubs, one white and four golden, in Nahargarh Biological Park in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Forest department officials said that monitoring efforts have been stepped up to ensure the safety and health of the newborns and their mother. Officials also said that continuous surveillance is being conducted through CCTV cameras installed around the enclosure.

Forest officials said that tigress Rani was paired with tiger Shivaji, and this marks her second litter. Previously, on May 10, 2024, she had given birth to three cubs, one white and two golden cubs. Sadly, one cub passed away a few days later. The serving cubs, a male and a female, were named Bhim and Skandhi by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during the inauguration of the Nahargarh Tiger Safari. The female cub was named Skandhi after Skandhamata, while the male was called Bhim due to his health.

Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Prachi Chaughary said that Rani was brought to Nahargarh Biological Park from Nandankanan Zoo in Odisha in March 2021, while Shivaji was brought from Gandhi Zoological Park in Gwalior in July 2022.

Forest officials said that in addition to tigers, the Nahargarh Biological Park also holds a leading record in the successful breeding of wolves.

To ensure the well-being of the animals during the intense summer heat, the management has introduced several protective measures. Special coolers and fountains have been installed to keep the enclosures cool. Continuous water-dripping systems have also been arranged to keep the soil moist.

Changes in the diets of the animals have also been implemented to help them cope with the rising temperatures. Officials said that vegetarian wildlife are being offered cooling foods like cucumber, watermelon, and muskmelon. Bears are being given sattu and even ice cream to keep their body temperatures down. All animals are also receiving glucose-mixed water to prevent dehydration.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TIGRESS RANIBIRTH TO FIVE CUBSNAHARGARH BIOLOGICAL PARKRARE WHITE CUBTIGRESS GIVES BIRTH TO FIVE CUBS

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.