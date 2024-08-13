ETV Bharat / state

Tight Security Arrangements In Place For Independence Day Celebrations In Jammu And Kashmir

Police checking a two-wheeler in run up to Independence Day 2024 in Srinagar on Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024 ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have stepped up security across the region to ensure a safe Independence Day celebration, with extensive measures in place to prevent any potential disruptions.

The main event in Srinagar will be held at Bakshi Stadium, where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is set to preside. Thousands are expected to attend. In Jammu, R R Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, will oversee the festivities at M A Stadium.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, highlighted that a "compact security plan" has been developed in response to recent militant activities, including an ongoing operation in Kokernag. “We are fully aware of the security challenges,” Birdi said, noting that a multi-layered security grid has been established to ensure the smooth conduct of Independence Day functions across the region.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Bhiduri, praised the enthusiasm seen during the full dress rehearsal, urging the public to arrive early and participate in the event. “This event is open to all, and we expect a large turnout,” Bhiduri said.