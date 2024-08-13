Tight Security Arrangements In Place For Independence Day Celebrations In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have stepped up security across the region to ensure a safe Independence Day celebration, with extensive measures in place to prevent any potential disruptions.
The main event in Srinagar will be held at Bakshi Stadium, where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is set to preside. Thousands are expected to attend. In Jammu, R R Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, will oversee the festivities at M A Stadium.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, highlighted that a "compact security plan" has been developed in response to recent militant activities, including an ongoing operation in Kokernag. “We are fully aware of the security challenges,” Birdi said, noting that a multi-layered security grid has been established to ensure the smooth conduct of Independence Day functions across the region.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Bhiduri, praised the enthusiasm seen during the full dress rehearsal, urging the public to arrive early and participate in the event. “This event is open to all, and we expect a large turnout,” Bhiduri said.
Security has been heightened at key locations, including the Srinagar-Jammu and Srinagar-Baramulla highways, with increased frisking operations. Armed personnel and undercover officers have been deployed to monitor and neutralize any threats.
Senior police officials confirmed that all security protocols have been finalized, and the main venue has been thoroughly sanitized. Sharpshooters from the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are stationed in high-rise buildings surrounding the venues in Srinagar and Jammu. Ground and aerial surveillance teams are working together to maintain a layered security approach.
Officials also noted the use of both human intelligence and advanced technical methods to closely monitor the situation. Commuters in Srinagar and Jammu are subject to thorough checks at multiple checkpoints.
In Srinagar, the city has been segmented into sectors and zones, with sufficient forces deployed throughout. Anti-sabotage teams are actively inspecting the venues and nearby areas. Officials stated that continuous patrolling and surveillance have been implemented.
Comparable security protocols are being carried out in Jammu and other district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.