Tigers To Return to Satkosia Reserve, 12 Patrol Vans Rolled Out

Bhubaneswar: The forest department has intensified its efforts to bring tigers back to Satkosia Tiger Reserve, Angul district in Odisha. As part of the preparation, 12 state-of-the-art patrolling vans have been deployed to strengthen the protection of wildlife in the region. These vans are equipped to handle wildlife rescue operations and provide enhanced patrolling capabilities across Satkosia and other nearby sanctuaries, such as Balukhand on Puri-Konark Marine Drive and Kapilash.

According to Additional Chief Secretary, Forest Department, Satyabrat Sahu, these patrolling vehicles will play a crucial role in safeguarding the sanctuary and its wildlife, particularly as the department works to fulfill the requirements set by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for the reintroduction of tigers.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Sushant Nanda stated that 12 to 16 tigers will be brought to Satkosia within the next five years, with most of the big cats sourced from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. "This initiative aims to restore the sanctuary’s tiger population, which had dwindled since the Satkosia Tiger Project was first launched in 2007. At that time, the sanctuary was home to 12 to 15 tigers, but their numbers gradually declined," stated Nanda.

Emphasizing the importance of community involvement, he said that the state government will work closely with local representatives and residents to ensure public cooperation in the tiger relocation effort. This approach comes in response to the misunderstanding that occurred during the last relocation attempt involving tigress Sundari.

Efforts to prepare the sanctuary for the arrival of tigers include the relocation of villages from the core areas. Six villages have already been voluntarily relocated, and three more have expressed their willingness to move. The state government has provided compensation packages for families leaving the forest, offering Rs 20 lakh per family, or Rs 15 lakh with additional benefits, Nanda added.

Satyabrat Sahu confirmed that relocation sites have been identified along the national highway between Angul and Chhendipada, as well as on the border near Similipal Sanctuary, ensuring that displaced communities are well taken care of.

PCCF Nanda said that while the infrastructure for tiger relocation is ready, public acceptance is of paramount importance. “We will bring the tigers as soon as the local communities are mentally prepared for their return,” Nanda said, adding that the state government is actively working to build awareness and ensure smooth implementation. Nanda also addressed concerns about the appearance of a tiger in Ganjam’s Ghumusar area.

"This tiger is being monitored by the forest department, and steps are being taken to relocate it to a suitable tiger project if necessary," he stated. As the forest department works to restore the sanctuary’s tiger population, the new patrolling vans will help strengthen security and protect the habitat, laying the groundwork for a successful reintroduction of the big cats to Satkosia.