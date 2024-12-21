First Sundari, Now Zeenat & Yamuna - Tigers Who Moved On Leaving Only Pugmarks On Similipal Soil

Bhubaneswar: In the dense Similipal forest reserve, Yamuna and Zeenat moved with a regality rare in any other species living in the wild. Eyes - golden and unblinking - scanned through the leaves and branches with an intense, predatory focus, and both moved with absolute command, balance of strength and stealth. But these majestic moves were short lived in the Similipal soil as both the tigers moved to the neighbouring territories.

Efforts to boost the tiger population in Similipal Tiger Reserve had just about begun, when the two relocated tigers, Yamuna and Zeenat, left the reserve. Brought from Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve to Similipal as part of a tiger augmentation program, both moved to forests outside the sanctuary.

Similipal Tiger Reserve despite being an idyllic habitat for big cats, could not stop Yamuna and Zeenat, from crossing over. This has raised concerns about the effectiveness of Odisha’s tiger augmentation efforts. The two tigers were brought to Similipal in October and November 2024, with hopes that they would thrive in the sanctuary and contribute to its tiger population. However, within weeks, both ventured beyond its boundaries, seeking new territories.

• Yamuna’s Journey: Yamuna, the first tigress, was brought to Similipal on October 27. Her arrival marked the beginning of Odisha’s renewed efforts to boost its tiger numbers. But soon after, she wandered into the nearby Kuldiha forest, a dense yet smaller habitat adjacent to Similipal. There, she is being tracked by forest officials. PCCF Prem Kumar Jha said, “Yamuna has not preyed on any animals so far in Kuldiha. We remain hopeful that she will return to Similipal as other tigers have in the past.”

• Zeenat’s Expedition: Zeenat followed Yamuna to Similipal on November 14. Initially, she adapted well, hunting and consuming 12 animals in the sanctuary. However, she, too, strayed—this time farther, into a 1,500-acre forest in Jharkhand. Remarkably, Zeenat has continued to thrive in her new surroundings, hunting successfully and displaying no signs of distress.

Not very long back, Sundari, another relocated tigress was returned to Madhya Pradesh in March 2021 after she attacked villagers and killed two people. She was also found to have too much human imprinting, making it impossible to release her into the wild. Sundari is now living in captivity at Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Originally from Bandhavgarh wildlife sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh, she was brought to Odisha's Satkosia Tiger Reserve in 2018, to help increase the tiger population there. She spent three years in Satkosia and then a year in Kanha Tiger Reserve.

However, forest officials are optimistic. “We are monitoring both tigers. Zeenat is thriving in the Jharkhand forest and has hunted recently. If she continues to adapt well, she may not need food for another week. Yamuna’s situation is slightly different, but we hope she returns soon,” Jha stated.

Similipal Sanctuary is revered as a prime tiger habitat, with its current population of 28 big cats as per the latest census. The sanctuary, known for its diverse prey base and dense forests, was chosen as a suitable site for tiger augmentation. However, the recent departures of Yamuna and Zeenat have raised questions about the sanctuary’s ability to retain relocated tigers.

Experts point to several challenges in furthering the relocation project. Like territorial disputes where the existing tiger population may have made it difficult for the newcomers to establish their territories, forcing them to seek other spaces. Second, habitat. While Similipal boasts rich biodiversity, some areas may lack the dense cover or water sources essential for tigers to settle comfortably. Last, but not the least, human-wildlife conflict. The sanctuary’s proximity to human settlements can sometimes create disturbances, pushing tigers to move out.

Learning from the Past

This is not the first time Odisha has faced setbacks in tiger relocation. In 2018, two tigers were introduced to Satkosia Reserve. Tragically, one fell victim to poaching, while the other, after struggling with health issues, had to be sent back to its original habitat. These incidents bring to the fore the challenges of relocating tigers to new territories, particularly in states like Odisha, where habitat conditions may be very different from their original homes.

“Similipal is one of the most iconic sanctuaries in India. Its beauty is unparalleled, and it should ideally be a haven for tigers. But if the sanctuary cannot retain relocated tigers, it indicates deeper issues that need immediate attention,” said a local wildlife expert.

Even forest officials acknowledge the complexity of the situation. PCCF Jha said that tiger augmentation is a gradual process and requires careful monitoring. “We will decide in six to eight months whether to bring in more tigers or focus on retaining the existing ones,” he added.

Despite the setbacks, the Odisha Forest Department remains committed to its goal of increasing Similipal’s tiger population. Lessons from past experiences are being incorporated into future plans. The department is also focusing on habitat improvement, reducing human disturbances, and ensuring that relocated tigers have ample prey and resources.

In the meantime, Yamuna and Zeenat’s movements are being closely observed with the hope that both tigers, particularly Yamuna, may choose to return to Similipal.