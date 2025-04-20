Tigers 'Jai And Veeru', Zoo Keeper Become Friends At Ranibagh Rescue Centre In Uttarakhand

Haldwani: A unique friendship has come to light from Ranibagh Rescue Centre in Nainital Forest Division of Uttarakhand's Haldwani. Here, two tigers, "Jai and Veeru", have befriended the zoo keeper, who has been their caretaker ever since they came here two years ago. They obediently respond to the voice and gestures of this man.

Vicky Lal Shah, who has been taking care of these tigers at Ranibagh Rescue Centre, said these male tigers are now three years old. "The two cubs were brought to the rescue centre from the sugarcane fields of Banna Kheda in Bajpur of Terai Western Forest Division. They were separated from their mother and were found wandering alone in the fields. Both must have been just a few weeks old when they were brought to the rescue centre here," Shah said adding, he has been looking after them since then.

Recalling their initial days at the rescue centre, Shah said both were extremely scared at the beginning but gradually started developing an attachment towards him. The officials of Ranibagh Rescue Centre named them after best buddies, "Jai and Veeru", of iconic Hindi film "Sholay". "These cubs reminded of the enduring friendship between Jai and Veeru because they always stayed with each other and ate together," Shah said.

He said that the tigers recognise his voice and obey whatever he says. They also understand his gestures, he added.

"The cubs were brought to the rescue centre on April 4, 2023. The hard work of the rescue centre staff, especially Vicky Lal Shah, has given them new lease of life. Today, they are the pride of the rescue centre," Mukul Chandra Sharma, Ranger of the rescue centre said.

According to the rescue centre staff, the relationship between Shah and these tigers is not just that of a zookeeper and an animal, but of a mother and her kids. Their friendship and love prove that any creature, even if it is the king of the jungle, can connect with humans.