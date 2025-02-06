ETV Bharat / state

Three Tigers Found Dead In Wayanad; Forest Dept Orders Probe

Two tigers were found dead in the Kurichyad forest range while the carcass of another was discovered in a coffee plantation, forest officials said.

Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 6, 2025, 9:31 AM IST

Wayanad: The Kerala Forest Department on Wednesday ordered a probe into the deaths of three tigers, whose carcasses were found in two locations in this hill district. Two big cats were found dead inside the Kurichyad forest range, while the carcass of another was spotted in a coffee plantation under the Vythiri forest division here.

Forest officials patrolling the Kurichyad area discovered two dead tigers, while some estate workers found the decayed body of the other feline inside the plantation, they said. In view of the deaths, Forest Minister A K Saseendran ordered the formation of a special team to investigate the incident and determine the exact cause.

The eight-member team will be led by K S Deepa, Chief Conservator of Forests (Northern Circle), an official statement said, quoting the minister. Saseendran, in the statement, said the team would examine all aspects of the incident, including whether there was any mystery behind the deaths of the three tigers or any deliberate act by someone.

The minister also instructed that the probe report be submitted within a month. Recently, a tribal woman was killed by a tiger while plucking coffee beans. The big cat that killed the woman was found dead with injuries two days later, amidst the forest department’s attempt to tranquillise it.

TAGGED:

