Tigers Death: Three Forest Officials Sent On Leave

The charges against them include failing to detect the deaths of the five tigers for two days.

Tiger
One of the tigers that was found dead. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 30, 2025 at 8:12 PM IST

Bengaluru: Three Karnataka forest department officials have been sent on compulsory leave pending enquiry against them in connection with the death of five tigers - a tigress and her four cubs- in the MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary last week.

V Chakrapani, Deputy Conservator of Forests, MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary Division, Gajanan Hegde, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Hanuru Wildlife Sanctuary and Madesh, Deputy Range Forest Officer and Surveyor, Hoogyam Range, MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, were sent on leave with immediate effect by the forest department.

"Prima facie, it appears these officials were negligent in discharging their duties, and a probe needs to be carried out to get to the bottom of their actions. It has therefore been decided to send them on compulsory leave till further orders," said the Government order issued on Monday.

The charges against them include failing to detect the deaths of the five tigers for two days, despite the location being only 100 metres from the main road and 800 metres from an anti-poaching camp. Additionally, they are accused of not releasing salaries for contract forest guards and watchers for the past three months, which may have contributed to a lax attitude in forest surveillance.

Background

Five tigers, a tigress and her four cubs were found dead on June 27 at the MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary. The forest authorities suspect that the tigers died after eating a cow that was poisoned. They also reportedly found poison granules in the bodies of both tigers and the cow.

