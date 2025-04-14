Radio Collars To Be Fitted On Tigers At Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve To Track Movement, Prevent Man-Animal Conflicts

Ramnagar: The rise in number of tigers in Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve stands testimony to the success of wildlife conservation endeavour but it has also emerged as a cause of concern for locals.

As tigers often enter human habitats near the reserve, the Corbett Tiger Reserve administration has come up with some initiatives to prevent man-animal conflicts. As part of the initiative, radio collars will now be fitted on the reserve's tigers. The tigers will be tranquilised after which the radio collars will be fitted on them. This will help the authorities track the movement of tigers.

Dr Saket Badola, the Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve said permission to implement the plan has already been obtained from the state's Chief Wildlife Warden. "The process will help us understand scientifically what kind of core area tigers adapt to. If they return to the settlements again, what could be the practical reason behind it. The support of World Wildlife Fund (WWF) India is also being taken in this project," he said. Dr Badola said a trained team of experts will tranquilise the tigers while ensuring the animals are not harmed.

A tiger in Corbett Tiger Reserve (ETV Bharat)

He said many areas of Corbett Tiger Reserve are sensitive in terms of man-animal conflict. "Such areas have been identified on priority. The process of transquilsing tigers will start from such areas. Our effort is to ensure not only the safety of tigers but also the lives and property of the locals," he added.

Corbett Tiger Reserve has long been one of the major tiger hotspots of the country. Experts feel the authorities' initiative become a model for conservation of tigers and also help reduce human-wildlife conflicts.

A tiger in Corbett Tiger Reserve (ETV Bharat)

Dr Badola said the plan can become an inspirational model for other tiger reserves. He said the initiative of installing radio collars on tigers will not only improve monitoring, but also provide important data from a scientific point of view on their movement.

In the last three years, 18 people have lost their lives in attack by wild animals, especially tigers and leopards, in Ramnagar Corbett Tiger Reserve, Ramnagar Forest Division and Ramnagar Terai Western. More than 25 people have been injured in tiger and leopard attacks.