Tigers At Madhya Pradesh's Largest Reserve Threatened By Deadly Viruses; Largescale Vaccination Drive Launched

Sagar: Authorities at Madhya Pradesh's largest tiger reserve Veerangana Durgavati (Nauradehi) Tiger Reserve have launched ring vaccination of cattle and dogs on a large scale in three districts Sagar, Damoh and Narsinghpur with about 24,000 doses being administered in the buffer zone to protect the big cats against various diseases.

Deputy Director of Veerangna Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserve (Nauradehi), Dr. AA Ansari, said that wild animals, which include tigers and herbivorous animals of the forest, are at great risk from dogs and cattle living in the villages bordering the Tiger Reserve.

“Tigers are at great risk from dogs in the buffer zone. Canine distemper and parvovirus diseases can spread to tigers from these dogs. That is why we target dogs to save tigers," Ansari said.

What is Canine Distemper?

Canine distemper is an infectious and serious disease affecting dogs with symptoms including teary eyes, runny nose and coughing. If not treated, the disease can lead to death. Canine distemper can spread from dogs to other animals through contact with saliva, urine or blood.

Parvovirus

Canine Parvovirus (CPV) is another serious infectious disease affecting dogs and wolves. The disease causes diarrhea in young animals, vomiting, loss of appetite and weight loss and damages the heart muscles. Like Canine distemper, CPV, too, can spread from dogs to tigers necessitating administration of vaccination to the big cats.

Dr Ansari said that in a bid to save tigers as well as herbivorous animals of the protected forests, they adopt the strategy of ring vaccination under which the area adjacent to the buffer zone of the protected forest is marked like a ring vaccination is undertaken.