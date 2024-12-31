Tiger From Kanha Reserve With Radio Collar Strays Into Human Habitat; Strikes Terror In Chhattisgarh Villages

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi: A tiger, which has strayed into human habitat from Madhya Pradesh's Kanha Tiger Reserve with a radio collar around its neck, struck terror in the adjacent villages of Marwahi forest division of Chhattisgarh. On Monday, the big cat killed a bull in Khodri forest area. Panic spread in the area after the news spread, prompting a team from the forest department to swing into action.

Authorities asked people not to venture out unnecessarily and to stay alert. The forest department team is also constantly making announcements in the villages asking villagers to take steps for their safety. As a result, people are forced to stay indoors after the sunset.

According to the forest department, the tiger has come from Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. The forest department team said that the tiger has killed a bull, eaten it and was resting there. The DFO of Marwahi Forest Division is supervising the vigil at the spot with his team. The DFO of the forest department said that earlier the tiger had been tranquillised and a radio collar had been installed in its body. The tiger was earlier released in Achanakmar Tiger Reserve by the forest team.

"We are constantly keeping an eye on the tiger which has a radio collar around its neck. We are trying to ensure that there is no power outage in the area by talking to the electricity department. People are afraid of possible attack especially after darkness prevails after sunset," Raunak Goyal, DFO, Marwahi Forest Division, said.

The forest officials are camping in the area. They are keeping an eye on every movement of the tiger. The forest department is trying to alert the villages coming in the way of the tigress in advance. The forest department has stepped up vigil considering the way the movement of tigers has increased in Chhattisgarh over the last few days.